Carberry Wins at Selisngrove

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (August 26, 2017) – Foss Jewelers Championship Night at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday produced some of the most exciting racing of the season, and the night was a roller coaster ride for several drivers in the hunt for track titles in the final points races of the season for the 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners.

Adam Carberry had a heartbreak moment a few weeks ago when a part broke while he was leading the 360 Sprint Car feature event. Carberry worked into lap traffic on lap eight while Michael Walter closed in on Carberry’s rear bumper in Saturday night’s 25-lap main event.

Carberry received an open race track when the yellow flag came out for Justin Whittall on lap nine. Carberry again broke away from the field while Walter and Cody Keller battled for the runner up spot.

Keller made a split-second decision to dive to the inside when Walter got stuck behind a lap car and grabbed the second spot. Keller began to close in on Carberry over the next few laps. Keller made up a lot of ground when Carberry got stuck behind a lap car with two to go.

Keller never got close enough to make the move as Carberry crossed the line for his first win at Selinsgrove Speedway and his first 360 Sprint Car win.

Carberry, Keller, Walter, Jason Shultz, and Eric Tomecek were the top five. Chad Layton, 2017 Mach 1 Chassis 360 sprint car points champion Davie Franek, Ryan Kissinger, Derek Locke, and Colby Womer rounded out the top ten.

Carberry and Kissinger were heat race winners for the 360 Sprinters.

Coleby Frye dominated the 25-lap Super Late Model feature event. Frye led from the front row while Jeff Rine charged from eighth to run second.

Rine closed in on Frye while he tried to make his way through lap traffic. Frye made the winning move in turns one and two when he made a three-wide pass in heavy traffic that Rine wasn’t able to make to remain in striking distance.

Once Frye cleared the traffic he was on track for the victory. At the finish, he crossed the line ahead of Rine, Dylan Yoder, Chad Hollenback, and Tony Adams.

Hayes Mattern finished sixth ahead of Dave Stamm, Kenny Trevitz, Kyle Rhoads, and Patrick Bryner.

Tony Adams was running fourth when the white flag was displayed. The spot was enough for him to win the championship. Hollenback passed Adams on the final corner to finish fourth and push Adams to fifth. With Mattern’s sixth-place finish he and Adams tied for the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center late model points championship.

AJ Hoffman and Brad Mitch gave the fans a thrilling end to the points paying season in the 15-lap A&A Auto Stores Pro Stock feature event. Hoffman led the feature race while Mitch pressured him. On one restart Hoffman got out of shape, but made a fantastic save.

On the next restart Mitch again began to challenge the leader. Hoffman, this time, would hang on to the top spot and start to pull away. Point leader Tommy Slanker moved into third and settled there over the final few laps allowing Mitch to continue his focus on the race leader.

Hoffman held on to grab his 48th career Selinsgrove Speedway win came over Mitch, Slanker, AJ Stroup, and Matt Hornberger.

Noah Jenson was sixth across the checkered flag ahead of Jake Buck, John Troxell, Wayne Shaffer, and Nick Gentile.

John Troxell, Kurt Wray, and Kyle Bachman won the heat races for the Pro Stocks.

The Collier Paving and Construction Roadrunner 20 led things off in the feature race line up on Saturday. Bob Bussey led much of the event while Keith Bissinger challenged him. Both drivers were previous winners of the big event. No one had ever won the race two times.

Bissinger put it all on the line on lap 14 when he dove to the inside of Bussey trying to take the victory. Bissinger slid up and tagged Bussey then spun to the inside of the track.

On the first lap point leader Will Bruson was involved in a wreck in turn one taking him out of the event. The fate of the championship sat in the hands of the now spun Bissinger who came into the night second in points.

Bussey’s race wasn’t over because Bissinger had to tag the back of the pack. Ryan Zook kept Bussey honest of the last six laps. Bussey held on to become the first two-time winner of the Roadrunner 20 that was worth $1,000. Zook was second followed by Brian Johnson, Michael Smith, and Tyler Amtower.

Bissinger finished sixth with Butch Shaffer, Tom Underwood, Dennis Conrad, and Brian Mabus in the top ten.

Bissinger originally crossed the line in seventh place which was enough for Brunson to claim the title. After the fifth place finisher came up light at the scale, Bissinger was credited with sixth. The bump up in points was enough for Bissinger to tie Brunson for the roadrunner points title.

Ben Leister, Jason Davis, and Corey Collier were the heat race winners for the Roadrunner 20.

Race night sponsor Foss Jewelers, located on Route 522 in Selinsgrove, has been serving friends and customers all across the central Pennsylvania region with affordable, high quality jewelry backed with unsurpassed customer service since 1949.

Dan Foss, now the sole proprietor of Foss Jewelers, sponsors the gold championship rings that will be presented to each of the track’s divisional champions at the awards banquet Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. Banquet tickets are on sale now for $35 each for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-12.

Two of the four track championships Saturday night ended in a points tie, marking only the fourth and fifth times in Selinsgrove Speedway history.

Davie Franek clinched the Mach 1 Chassis 360 sprint car title, Tommy Slanker won the A&A Auto Stores pro stock title, the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center super late model title chase ended in a points tie between Hayes Mattern and Tony Adams, and the Collier Paving & Construction roadrunner championship ended in a points tie between Will Brunson and Keith Bissinger.

The last points championship tie at the track occurred in 2000 between 410 sprint car drivers Todd Shaffer and Keith Kauffman. The sprint car division also had a championship tie in 1964 between Dick Tobias and Leroy Felty. The late model division’s only other title tie was in 1980 between Dale Kerstetter and Bob Smith.

Next weekend marks a two-race weekend over the Labor Day holiday at Selinsgrove Speedway!

The final 360 sprint car race of the year will be a 30-lap co-sanctioned event with the United Racing Club and Patriot Sprint Tour paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start Saturday, Sept. 2. The pro stocks and roadrunners will each run championship races.

Over the Labor Day Holiday weekend, Sunday, Sept. 3, the Craftsman World of Outlaws Late Model Series returns for the 40-lap, $8,000-to-win 19th annual Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Late Model National Open. The limited late models will share the racing card with the super late models.

Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the season Saturday, Sept. 16, with the $8,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial 35th annual National Open for 410 sprint cars sanctioned by the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. The 305 sprint cars, which were rained out on Aug. 19, have been rescheduled to join the 410 sprint cars at the track on Sept. 16.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 26 August 2017

360 Sprint Cars – 18 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 47 Adam Carberry 2) 99K Cody Keller 3) 33 Michael Walter 4) 29 Jason Shultz 5) 1W Eric Tomecek 6) 35 Chad Layton 7) 28F Davie Franek 8) 66 Ryan Kissinger 9) 77 Derek Locke 10) 19 Colby Womer 11) 67W Justin Whittall 12) 76 Larry Kelleher 13) 13 Ryan Higgins 14) 49 Mallie Shuster 15) C4 Jim Shuster 16) 29S Derek Steward 17) 2T Michael Thomas 18) 71 Charlie Anderson Heat Winners: Adam Carberry, Ryan Kissinger Late Models – 16 Entries 25-Lap A-Main: 1) 0 Coleby Frye 2) 2J Jeff Rine 3) 24 Dylan Yoder 4) 4D Chad Hollenbeck 5) 88 Tony Adams 6) 9 Hayes Mattern 7) 10 Dave Stamm 8) 61 Ken Trevitz 9) 90 Kyle Rhoads 10) 4P Patrick Bryner 11) 7M Meade Hahn 12) 2 Steve Campbell 13) 63 Nathan Long 14) Jan Rohacevich 15) 15 Luke Hoffner 16) 77D Dick Houtz Heat Winners: Coleby Frye, Dylan Yoder Pro Stocks – 24 Entries 15-Lap A-Main: 1) 6C AJ Hoffman 2) 10M Brad Mitch 3) 40 Tommy Slanker 4) 26 AJ Stroup 5) 88 Matt Hornberger 6) 6 Noah Jensen 7) 11B Jake Buck 8) 55T John Troxell 9) 86 Wayne Shaffer 10) 40G Nick Gentile 11) 6N Cory Long 12) 14C Bill Conrad 13) 99B Kyle Bachman 14) 71 Kurt Wray 15) 99 Peanut Heintzelman 16) 55 Lori Croop 17) 15 Dustin Snook 18) S8 Andrew Shoop 19) 8M Brandon Moser 20) 92 Shaun Lawton 21) 26 Nate Stroup 22) 70J John Schreffler 23) 89 John Schoch 24) 8K Jeremy Kline Heat Winners: John Troxell, Kurt Wray, Kyle Bachman Roadrunners – 20 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 76 Bob Bussey 2) 28 Ryan Zook 3) 201 Brian Johnson 4) 76S Michael Smith 5) 19 Tyler Amtower 6) 11 Keith Bissinger 7) 7 Kyle Kissinger 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 41D Dennis Conrad 10) 2B Brian Mabus 11) 88 Jason Davis 12) 44C Corey Collier 13) 14 Ryan Leister 14) 1 Smith Cope 15) 28 Curtis Lawton 16) 32 Ken Schreffler 17) 3 Tommy Brunson 18) 77 Jeff Waltz 19) 41 Ben Leister 20) 8B Will Brunson Heat Winners: Ben Leister, Jason Davis, Corey Collier