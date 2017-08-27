Deitrich Edges Monteith at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (August 26, 2017) – It was another race for the ages at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night.

Danny Dietrich looked like he was on his way to a convincing win from his 11th starting spot after grabbing lead from polesitter and race-long leader Scott Fisher on the backstretch of lap 12 and dominating the next seven laps.

But enter 12th-starting and Lincoln points leader Brian Montieth.

A lap 19 red flag for a flipping Robbie Kendall, who turned over while trying to avoid a spinning Fisher in turns three and four Matt Campbell and Montieth in second and third for the restart and erased a three-second lead by Dietrich.

Montieth took the runner-up spot immediately after the restart, and set his sights on Dietrich with five laps to go.

He chased the seven-time Lincoln winner into lapped traffic with two laps to go, and actually drove around Dietrich for the lead in turns one and two of the last lap. Dietrich returned the favor the final turns for his 38th career Lincoln win and $3,769 top prize, which included a $200 bonus and a $200 hard-charger award from race sponsors McSherrystown Moose Lodge #720 and Lawrence’s Body Shop, and a $169 bonus in memory of Chris Glatfelter on the anniversary of his passing.

“I knew I wasn’t very good. It seemed like after the red…we ran a right rear that we ran 10 or 14 laps in the feature at the Grove last night,” said Dietrich in victory lane, “It just felt like it was going away. I kept getting tight in the left rear and was just overdriving the car. I reached for the wing trying to move it forward and there was no more ‘forward’ to go, so I knew I was going to be in trouble and it was a matter of hanging on.”

“I made a bad move there going into one and he drove around me and I just thought I’d better go to the top because I didn’t figure he was going to follow anybody on the top going into three,” said Dietrich in describing the final lap, “I figured I’d take my shot and go there. I ran front bumper into (Dwayne) Gutshall just to make sure there wasn’t any gap for him to get into.”

“Sometimes you’re that good that early that you worry that maybe you’re too good too early,” continued Dietrich, “I think that was the case tonight. Brian’s car came in good and he’s always tough, especially when you get to racing hard like we did there that last lap. I knew he had to be on me before that, but I couldn’t roll the cushion with the left rear too tight and I had to roll out of the throttle. Glad to be standing here to get a win for this team.”

Campbell settled for third, with defending track champ Alan Krimes and Freddie Rahmer fifth. Sixth through tenth were Brandon Rahmer, Cory Haas, Chad Trout, Tim Wagaman, and Gerard McIntyre, Jr.

Heats for the 25 “410” Sprints on hand were won by Montieth, Glenndon Forsythe, and McIntyre.

Doug Hammaker came from ninth starting spot to make a last-lap pass and score the win in the fourth leg of the five-race K1 Race Gear 358 Sprint Car Summer Series event.

It looked like 12th-starting Chase Dietz, who had a four-second lead with five laps to go, was well on his way to the win before he suddenly slowed on the front stretch with a flat tire, as did third-place Jack Eldreth at the same time, bringing out the caution on lap 24. That handed the lead over to Troy Wagaman, Jr., who came from 17th starting spot, with Hammaker right behind.

On the restart, Wagaman held Hammaker off on lap 24, but Hammaker made the race-winning pass going into turns one and two of the final lap. Jeff Halligan, who came from the rear after an early-race spin, also drove under Wagaman in turn two of the final lap and finished second, with Wagaman settling for third, Tyler Ross fourth, and Cody Fletcher fifth.

Sixth through tenth were 21st-starting Kyle Denmyer, 23rd-starting Chris Frank (the hard charger), 22nd-starting Steve Drevicki, 24th-starting Trey Hivner, and point leader Adrian Shaffer, who came back through the field following a 13th-lap spin.

Heats for the 34 “358” Sprints on hand were won by Jake Eldreth, Jon Stewart, Kody Hartlaub, and Nyle Berkes, with Kyle Denmyer winning the consolation.

Bob Stough out-dueled three-time winner Mason Chaney to score his first win of the year in the 20-lap Central PA Legends feature. Stough took advantage of a 12-car inversion to start fourth in the feature, and wrestled the lead away from Chaney on lap 13. He led the rest of the way, with Lucas Montgomery catching Chaney on the final lap to finish second. Fourth and fifth behind Chaney were Travis McClelland and Donnie Leiby, in his best-ever Lincoln finish.

Stough’s win completed his return from an early-second injury (broken wrist). It was his eighth career Lincoln Legends win.

Heats for the 31 Central PA Legends were won by Hayden Pascoe, Chad Earnst, and Montgomery, with Scott Smith winning the consolation.

Next Saturday September 2nd at 7:30 PM Lincoln Speedway will hold the BOB LEIBY MEMORIAL for the 410 Sprints paying $4,000 to win in their final point race for the 2017 racing season. The 358 Sprints and Central PA Legends will round out the evening’s racing action and capped-off with a spectacular FIREWORKS display. Gates will open at 5:30 PM.

Saturday, August 26, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

McSHERRYSTOWN MOOSE LODGE #720 NIGHT

YORK COUNTY RACING CLUB NIGHT

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($3,769); 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 16C-Matt Campbell; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 39-Cory Haas; 8. 1X-Chad Trout; 9. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 10. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 11. 59-Jim Siegel; 12. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 13. 21T-Scott Fisher; 14. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 15. 74-Dwayne Gutshall; 16. 99M-Kyle Moody; 17. 23-Chris Arnold; 18. 17-Cole Young; 19. 19M-Landon Myers; 20. 39M-Anthony Macri (DNF); 21. 3B-Randy Baughman (DNF); 22. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF); 23. 27G-Jay Galloway (DNF); 24. 10-Zach Eucalano (DNF); 25. 5-Tyler Ross (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Scott Fisher (1-11), Danny Dietrich (12-25)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 21-Brian Montieth; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 16C-Matt Campbell; 4. 39-Cory Haas; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 74-Dwayne Gutshall; 8. 3B-Randy Baughman; 9. 10-Zach Eucalano (DNF). Time – 2:20.866

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 27G-Jay Galloway; 6. 1*-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 7. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); DNS – 99M-Kyle Moody. Time – 2:22.273

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 19M-Landon Myers; 7. 17-Cole Young; 8. 23-Chris Arnold. Time – 2:25.678

KEISER ALUMINUM WHEELS 358 SPRINTS

K1 RACE GEAR 358 SPRINT SUMMER SERIES (Race 4 of 5)

358 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 66-Doug Hammaker ($1,500); 2. 41-Jeff Halligan; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 4. 41B-Tyler Ross; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 7. 00-Chris Frank; 8. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 9. 7-Trey Hivner; 10. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 11. 12-Brent Shearer; 12. 11D-Cody Hartlaub; 13. 91-Brie Hershey; 14. 4R-Chase Dietz; 15. 22M-Nyle Berkes; 16. 15S-Shai Morris; 17. 23J-Jake Eldreth (DNF); 18. 1J-Kevin Nouse (DNF); 19. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 20. 23B-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr. (DNF); 21. 119-Chandler Leiby (DNF); 22. 8-Kenny Kuhn (DNF); 23. 5-Phil Walter (DNF); 24. 13S-Jon Stewart (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Jake Eldreth (1-5), Cody Hartlaub (6-12), Chase Dietz (13-23), Troy Wagaman, Jr. (24), Doug Hammaker (25)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 2. 119-Chandler Leiby; 3. 41-Jeff Halligan; 4. 12-Brent Shearer; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 6. 511-John Sharpe; 7. 00-Chris Frank; 8. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 9. 51N-Nick Palmerino. Time – 2:31.84

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 13S-Jon Stewart; 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 4R-Chase Dietz; 4. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 5. 41B-Tyler Ross; 6. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 7. 28-Matt Findley; 8. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 9. 22T-Hank Donovan, Jr. Time – 2:27.97

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 11D-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 23B-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 3. 5-Phil Walter; 4. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 5. 15S-Shai Morris; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 90-Jordon Givler; DNS-80M-Dan Richcreek. Time – 2:26.41

358 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 22M-Nyle Berkes; 2. 1J-Kevin Nouse; 3. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 4. 91-Brie Hershey; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 7. 5A-Zachary Allman; 8. 77K-Steven Kissamore. Time – 2:31.85

358 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 Laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 2. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 3. 00-Chris Frank; 4. 7-Trey Hivner; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 22T-Hank Donovan, Jr.; 8. 51N-Nick Palmerino; 9. 77-Steve Kissamore (DNF); 10. 511-John Sharpe (DNF); 11. 28-Matt Findley (DNF); 12. 5A-Zachary Allman (DNF); 13. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); DNS – 80M-Dan Richcreek. Time – 2:37.16

CENTRAL PA LEGENDS:

Central PA Legends Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 0-Bob Stough; 2. 15-Lucas Montgomery; 3. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 4. 51-Travis McClelland; 5. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 6. 3M-Chris McKinney; 7. 30-Alex Robinson; 8. 53-Bill Diehl; 9. M1-John Kooti; 10. 8-Austin Bellemare; 11. 18J-Jorjie Swegger; 12. 66-Trent Yoder; 13. 34-Dan Harrison; 14. 26-Shaun Abney; 15. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 16. 48X-Ben Goldsmith; 17. 8-Austin Bellemore; 18. 75-Chandler Pagnotta (DNF); 19. 58Z-Josh Paul (DNF); 20. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe (DNF); 21. 2-Scott Smith (DNF); 22. 93-Rick Hartwig (DNF); 23. 59-Chad Earnst (DNF); 24. 83-Jason Gastley (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Jorjie Swegger (1-2), Mason Chaney (3-12), Bob Stough (13-

Legends Heat One Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe; 2. 66-Trent Yoder; 3. 51-Travis McClelland; 4. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 5. 3K-Chris McKinney; 6. 93-Rick Hartwig; 7. 8-Austin Bellemare; 8. 30-Alex Robinson; 9. 58Z-Josh Paull; 10. 19-Travis Perry; 11. 2-Scott Smith. No Time

Legends Heat Two Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 59-Chad Earnst; 2. 83-Jason Gastley; 3. 34-Dan Harrison; 4. 8-Robert Shaw; 5. 48-Ben Goldsmith; 6. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 7. 4-Eli Dodge; 8. 95-Alex Schmidel (DNF); 9. 21-Cody Haines (DNF); 10. 99S-Jeff Shellenberger (DNF). No Time

Legends Heat Three Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 15-Lucas Montgomery; 2. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 3. 0-Bob Stough; 4. 18J-Jorgie Swegger; 5. 53-Bill Diehl; 6. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 7. M1-John Kooti; 8. 26-Shaun Abney; 9. 14W-Stephen Wertzer; 10. 88-Don Butler. Time – 2:44.03

Legends Consolation Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 2-Scott Smith; 2. 8-Austin Bellemare; 3. 30-Alex Robinson; 4. 1M-John Kooti; 5. 14W-Stephen Wertzer; 6. 26-Shaun Abney; 7. 58Z-Josh Paull; 8. 4-Eli Dodge (DNF); 9. 99S-Jeff Shellenberger (DNF); 10. 88-Dan Butler (DNF); DNS – 95-Alex Schmidel, 21-Cody Haines, 19-Travis Perry. No Time