Dellinger Pulls Away for Third Win at Susquehanna

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (August 26, 2017) — Scott Dellinger made it look relatively easy as he drove to his third win of the season in Saturday night’s 25-lap Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman feature at Susquehanna Speedway.

Aboard his Dellinger Auto Body, Reesers Soft Serve Ice Cream, AAI Recycling, G. A Smith Towing No. 30, the Lewisberry driver came from his eighth starting spot and held on during numerous cautions and a long red flag to take the win. Dellinger’s second win in the last month also put him on top of the track point lead as the series heads into the final stretch of the season.

Eight time champion Frankie Herr set the pace from his pole starting spot and would hold the lead until his bid for his first win ended when he slowed on the speedway with five laps complete.

Jay Fannasy and Dellinger both got around Nate Young on the restart as Fannasy led lap six before Dellinger made a bold move to take the top spot with seven laps in the books.

As Dellinger pulled away, last week’s winner Russ Mitten and five time track winner Kenny Edkin were working their way to the front.

The race was halted on a lap 14 restart as five cars crashed on the front stretch. The cars of Garrett Williamson and Tom Wyckoff both flipped while Gregg Foster walked to the ambulance after taking a hard hit.

Dellinger quickly pulled away on the restart as Mitten pulled a slider to steal second spot from Fannasy with 16 laps in and attempted to track down the leader. But it was all Dellinger over the final nine circuits as he cruised to a 3.026 margin of victory for his fifth career Susquehanna win.

Mitten held off Edkin for the runner-up finish with Doug Dodson coming from 13th to finish fourth to earn the Artwerks Hard Charger over Fannasy with Paul Miller crossing sixth ahead of Chris Meleason, Mike Enders, Rich Eichelberger and Davey Walsh.

Heats for the 26 Super Sportsman were won by Herr, Young and Miller.

The 25-lap Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Model main got off to a rough start as a five car pileup, which saw the car of JR Rodriguez land on its side quickly brought out a red flag.

After the cleanup, front row starter Chase Billet grabbed the lead and would never look back in capturing his first win of the season and becoming the ninth different winner this year.

Justin Weaver chased Billet the entire distance but was unable to make the pass and settled for second ahead of Randy Stoudt, point leader and 10th starter Randy Christine, Jr. and 12th starter Sam Rial.

Matt Murphy earned the Artwerks Hard Charger award coming from 14th to sixth ahead of Eric Hohol, Sean Merkel, Jake Moser and Tim Murphy.

Stoudt and Weaver were heat race winners for the 17 BRC 358 Late models.

Joey Hoffer led flag to flag to pick up his division leading third win of the season in the Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock feature.

Despite six cautions, including one on the final lap, Hoffer prevailed over ninth starter Craig Morgan, Randy Zechman, Ryan Smith and Jim Palm with Matt Adams, Jimmy Combs, Brandon Wanner, Scott Thunberg and Carl Graves. Graves won the Artwerks/Ricky Bobby Hard Charger after lining up 20th.

Hoffer, Mike Buckley and Zechman won heats for the 28 Street Stocks.

Patrick McClane took the lead on the third lap of the 20-lap Superior Homes Extreme Stock feature and raced to his fourth win of the year and second straight checkered flag.

Early leader Donnie Broderick was second over Travis Horan, point leader Alex Updegraff and John Frye. Updgraff was the Artwerks Hard Charger after starting seventh.

Broderick was the lone heat race winner for the 11 Extreme Stocks.

Susquehanna Speedway kicks off the month of September with a Saturday September 2nd show on Tyson Fence Night as the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman, Freedmont® Mortgage Lending PASS/IMCA 305 Sprints, Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models (Precise Series), Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks and the PENNMAR Cars make up the racing card. Race time is 7PM.

There will be a Test N’ Tune at the speedway on Wednesday night, August 30 from 6-PM.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 8/26/17

CREDIT CONNECTION AUTO SALES SUPER SPORTSMAN (25 Laps):

1) 30 Scott Dellinger, 2) 77 Russ Mitten, 3) 75 Kenny Edkin, 4) 54 Doug Dodson, 5) 222 Jay Fannasy, 6) 58 Paul Miller, 7) 318 Chris Meleason, 8) 3B Mike Enders, 9) 8 Rich Eichelberger, 10) 20W Davey Walsh, 11) 2 Austin Lorah, 12) 32 Gregg Foster, 13) 83 Bruce Buckwalter, Jr., 14) 32W-Garrett Williamson, 15) 11 Steve Fannasy, 16) 77W Tom Wyckoff, 17) 1A Chase Gutshall, 18) 14 Nate Young, 19) 22 Daniel John, 20) 2M Matt Ondek, 21) 70D Frankie Herr, 22) 7 Timmie Barrick, 23) 5D Luke Deatrick.

Did Not Start: 17J Tony Jackson, 99 Chad Smith, 24 Justin Williams

BERNHEISEL RACE CARS 358 LATE MODELS (20 Laps):

1) 22 Chase Billet, 2) 2J Justin Weaver, 3) NINE Randy Stoudt, 4) 74 Randy Christine, Jr., 5) 55 Sam Rial, 6) 21m Matt Murphy, 7) 22H Eric Hohol, 8) 118 Sean Merkel, 9) 5 Jake Moser, 10) 1T Tim Murphy, 11) 88c Chuck Cox, 12) 16 Cory Merkel, 13) 24 Daulton Bigler, 14) 25 Jed Latshaw, 15) 97 JR Rodriquez, 16) 2 Dan Zechman.

Did Not Start: 41 Kyle Martin

MORGAN PAVING/AQUA FUN POOLS STREET STOCKS (20 Laps):

1) 21 Joey Hoffer, 2) 11 Craig Morgan, 3) 2 Randy Zechman, 4) 59 Ryan Smith, 5) 7p Jim Palm, 6) 9 Matt Adams, 7) 37 Jimmy Combs, 8) 64 Brandon Wanner, 9) 12 Scott Thunberg, 10) 55x Carl Graves, 11) 94 Mike Buckley, 12) FOUR Eddie Richards, 13) 17 Cory Phillips, 14) 26 Shawn Liddick, 15) 32 Brad Bingaman, 16) 7s Kevin Sigler, 17) 41w John Stoll, Jr., 18) 22 Steve Dove, 19) 07 Eric McClane, 20) 86 Kyle Saylor.

Did Not Start: 47 Bob Scott Jr., 44 Charles Ruppert, M1 Mike Potts, 65 Bill Wentz, 20 Jesse Hitz, 10c Kevin Heckman, 63 Doug Barber

Disqualified: 91 Dalton Frye

SUPERIOR HOMES XTREME STOCKS (20 Laps):

1) 55 Patrick McClane, 2) 97 Donnie Broderick, 3) 21H Travis Horan, 4) 1 Alex Updegraff, 5) F1 John Frye, 6) 15 Jeff Gill, 7) 1A Scott Arnold, 8) 10 Kyle Emig, 9) 11 Brandon Staccone, 10) 37 Mallory Duvall, 11) 98 Richard Daughtrey.