TAYLOR LEADS ALL THE WAY AT 34 RACEWAY
From USAC
USAC SPEED2 DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: August 26, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway
HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley),3. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger),4. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller),5. Chris Bolander (#2 Zero).
FEATURE: (12 laps) 1. Adam Taylor, 2. Dillon Morley, 3. Jacob Sollenberger, 4. Kurt Mueller, 5. Chris Bolander. NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Taylor.
NEW SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-1,161, 2-Taylor-1,139, 3-Chase McDermand-990, 4-Jeremy Hull-856, 5-Sollenberger-830, 6-Tyson Hart-686, 7-Brent Burrows-683, 8-Mueller-591, 9-Broc Hunnell-588, 10-Gedd Ross-509.
NEXT SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE: September 2 – Burlington, IL – 34 Raceway