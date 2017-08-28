Ian Madsen and KCP Racing Claim Second Knoxville Raceway Championship

PETERSEN MEDIA



“It is so great to win another Knoxville Cup,” Ian Madsen said. “To win the season finale feature event and claim the championship is pretty awesome. I can’t thank my team, and all of our partners enough for everything they do.”

With the Championship just about wrapped up once he took the green flag in time trials, Madsen and company were all business at the track as they looked for their fifth win of the year at the famed ½ mile.

Timing the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring No. 18 machine in eighth quickest in qualifying time trials, Madsen would advance from fourth to third in his heat race.

When heat races were completed, Madsen would find himself in the second row for the 25-lap season finale feature event at Knoxville Raceway. When the race came to life, Madsen settled into the third spot as the two leaders duked it out in front of him.

As the leaders got into traffic on the 10th lap, Madsen would move into the second spot on the 14th lap as second running Tasker Phillips slowed with a flat let rear tire.

In second on the restart with 11-laps to go, Madsen would be patient with race leader Josh Schneiderman as he was able to power his way by and take the race lead on the 16th lap. Out front, Madsen would not be challenged as he kept older brother, Kerry, and Brian Brown at bay as he claimed his fifth win of the year at the track, and the 2017 Knoxville Raceway Cup.

“After running so well with the World of Outlaws in California, we decided that we take that momentum and use it to go after the Knoxville Raceway title,” Madsen added. “It’s over now, and I am super happy we could pull it off. This is such a great team to be a part of.”

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-73, Wins-10, Top-5’s- 30, Top 10’s-48

ON TAP: Madsen and the KCP Racing team will be in action Saturday and Sunday night at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackon, MN.

