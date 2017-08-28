Jackson Motorplex Showcasing Tight 410 Championship Battle and ASCS National Tour This Friday and Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 28, 2017) –

The half-mile oval will host action on Friday for the Richard White Memorial presented by State Bank of Fairmont and on Saturday for KICD Night presented by Billion Auto featuring 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour 360 sprint cars, HRA non-wing sprints presented by HitchDoc and IMCA vintage cars both nights.

Mark Dobmeier enters the weekend leading the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store championship standings by only 56 points over Brooke Tatnell. Tim Kaeding is 63 points out of the lead with Matt Juhl 95 points behind Dobmeier. Scott Winters ranks fifth in the standings – 114 points behind the leader and one point ahead of Lynton Jeffrey.

Kaeding and Kerry Madsen are tied atop the win’s chart with two victories a piece. Paige Polyak, Brian Brown, Ian Madsen, Aaron Reutzel and Brad Sweet each have one win.

This weekend will also mark the lone visit to Minnesota this season for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, which features a tight championship battle led by Sam Hafertepe Jr. Reutzel ranks second with Wayne Johnson, Matt Covington, Johnny Herrera and Seth Bergman separated by 70 points in the fight for third place in the standings heading into this weekend.

Gregg Bakker and Jack Dover each have two 360 sprint car triumphs at Jackson Motorplex this season. Derrik Lusk, Lee Grosz and Thomas Kennedy have also visited Victory Lane.

The HRA non-wing sprints presented by HitchDoc has featured a new face in the Winner’s Circle during almost every race this season. Brandon Halverson has two wins with Doug Schenck, Clinton Bruns, Alex Schriever and Bret Mellenberndt each scoring one victory.

Both nights this weekend are complete shows with Friday paying added money for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event.

The pits will open at 4 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Nightly tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for students ages 13 to 18 and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

Local Casey’s General Stores have $5 off coupons that can be applied toward grandstand tickets. Additionally, the first 100 fans on Friday night will receive a free hat.

For fans unable to attend the event, Speed Shift TV will showcase live Pay-Per-View video at http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com.

Camping is available at the track. Call 507-849-7100 to reserve a spot.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated half-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from late April through September with 410ci winged sprint cars, RaceSaver 305ci sprint cars, IMCA a mods, IMCA sport mods and IMCA hobby stocks among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .