Over $90,000 in Contingencies, Payout and Driver Bonuses Announced for Budweiser International Classic 200

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 28, 2017) – , with over $15,000 being paid to the thirty four drivers set to start the marquee event for non-wing Supermodified racing on Sunday, September 3.

$5,000 in lap money alone will be distributed, along with over $3,000 in bonuses, including the returning Insinger Performance Halfway Leader bonus, along with the Central NY Chevy Dealers Front Row Qualifier bonuses, plus the Supermodified Last Car Running and Highest Finishing Canadian bonuses in memory of Norm and Vi Helbock.

Lap money pays a minimum of $25 a lap, this season adding up to over $5,000 in cold hard cash. The purse will remain the same for the 200 in 2017, with $75,000 being paid out over the 34 guaranteed starting positions.

Joining the various contingencies and bonuses is a minimum of $600 to be paid to each starter for the Bud Light Classic Semis that does not start the International Classic, along with a minimum of $300 in tow money presented to any car on hand that does not start the Bud Light Classic Semis and therefore does not qualify for the Budweiser International Classic.

All in all, more than $90,000 will be handed out to Supermodified competitors this weekend between bonuses, purse, lap, and tow money, allowing Oswego Speedway to continue its reputation for hosting the richest, most prestigious Supermodified race in the country.

Classic Weekend action gets started this Friday, September 1 as Central New York Chevy Dealers ‘Pole Day’ Qualifying will take place for the Supermodifieds and Small Block Supers ahead of the Bud Light Classic 75 and Budweiser International Classic 200 which will both take place this Sunday, September 3. A ‘Party in the Pits’ featuring a performance by Dirtroad Ruckus along with the top 6 Pathfinder Bank SBS redraw will take place at the infield stage to conclude the evening’s program.

For a full Classic Weekend schedule and ticketing information, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com or phone a box office representative at (315)-342-0646. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

Minimum Budweiser International Classic 200 Purse (2017)

1st Place – $15,000

2nd Place – $8,500

3rd Place – $6,000

4th Place – $4,500

5th Place – $3,500

6th Place – $2,700

7th Place – $2,300

8th Place – $2,000

9th Place – $1,900

10th Place – $1,800

11th Place – $1,700

12th Place – $1,600

13th Place – $1,400

14th Place – $1,300

15th Place – $1,200

16th Place – $1,175

17th Place – $1,100

18th Place – $1,050

19th Place – $1, 045

20th Place – $1,040

21st Place – $1,035

22nd Place – $1,030

23rd Place – $1,025

24th Place – $1,020

25th Place – $1,020

26th Place – $1,020

27th Place – $1,020

28th Place – $1,020

29th Place – $1,000

30th Place – $1,000

31st Place – $1,000

32nd Place – $1,000

33rd Place – $1,000

34th Place – $1,000

2017 Novelis Supermodified International Classic Contingencies

Area Auto Racing News, Trenton NJ:

Best Car and Crew Award

1 year subscription to Owner

(Judger’s Choice)

Beyea Performance Headers, Genoa, NY:

1st Place – $100 Mdse. Cert.

Enders Racing Engines, Phoenix NY:

1st Place – $500 Mdse. Cert.

2nd Place – $100 Mdse. Cert.

3rd Place – $100 Mdse. Cert.

Contingent Upon – Use of of Enders Racing Engine and Display of Decal

Finger Lakes Auto Machine, Auburn NY:

1st Place – $250 Mdse. Cert.

2nd Place – $150 Mdse. Cert.

Contingent Upon – Use of Doug Holmes Motor

Hawk Jr. Fabrication and Design, Minetto NY:

Best Finishing Hawk Jr. Fabrication and Design Built Chassis

$250 Mdse. Cert.

ND Tech Shock Dyno, Cutler Ridge FL:

1st Place – $25% off Racer’s Price

Port City Machine, Oswego NY:

1st Place – $1,000 Svce. Cert.

2nd Place – $800 Svce. Cert.

3rd Place – $600 Svce. Cert.

4th Place – $400 Svce. Cert.

5th Place – $200 Svce. Cert.

Contingent Upon – Use of Port City Machine Motor

Saldana Racing Products, Brownsburg IN:

Top Ten – $50 Merchandise Certificate

Contingent Upon – Display of Decal

Sander Engineering, Torrance CA:

1st Place – Right Rear Wheel

Contingent Upon – Display of Decal

Seals-It, East Hartford CT:

3rd Place – $50 Mdse. Cert.

Contingent Upon – Display of Decal

Seymour Performance Products, Marlboro MA:

Drawing for a Bell Racing Helmet

Real Racing Wheels, Independence IA:

1st Place – 15″ X 14″ R190 Wide 5 Wheel

Contingent Upon – Use of Real Racing Wheels and Display of Decal

Classic Weekend Supermodified Driver Bonuses

Advance Auto Parts: The last chance winner will receive 1 case of 20w-50w motor oil.

Brad Penn: One case of PennGrade 20w-50w motor oil to heat winners and the Budweiser International Classic Winner.

Cam’s Pizzeria: One pizza for each heat winner presented in Turning Stone Resort and Casino victory lane.

CNY Chevy Dealers: $1,000 to fastest time trialer and $500 to second fastest time trialer.

Eagle Beverage and Budweiser Beer: One 12 pack of Budweiser shall be go to each of the starters in the 61st Budweiser International Classic 200.

Insinger Performance Racing Fuel: The leader of lap 100 in the 61st Budweiser International Classic 200 will receive a $15,000 cash bonus.

JP Jewelers: JP Jewelers of Oswego, NY presents to the winner of the Budweiser International Classic a handcrafted diamond studded ring valued at $4,500.

Lakeside Property Services: The final car to qualify for the Budweiser International Classic will receive $100 in Memory of Joe Paeno.

Lighthouse Lanes: The Hard Charger and Up and Comer Award recipients will receive a merchandise certificate.

National Speed Sport News: The winner of the Budweiser International Classic will receive

Oswego Classic Can-Am Camping Group: The Last Car Running will receive $300 and the Highest Finishing Canadian will receive $200 in Memory of Norm and Vi Helbock.

Pyrotect Racing Cells: The top 10 in the Budweiser International CLassic 200 will receive a $50 merchandise certificate.

Tammy Ten Media Group: $3,000 will be paid on laps 110, 120, 130, 140, 150, 160, 170, 180, 190, and 195 in Memory of Cindy Nicotra and Barbara Handley-Place with 1st place being paid at $200 per lap and 2nd place being paid at $100 per lap.

Money: Budweiser International Classic lap money is approximately $5,000, paying a minimum of $25 per lap. Only sold laps will be paid.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway, a sports entertainment company, is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. Oswego Speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August, 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway making Oswego the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, arguably the greatest driver of all time, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, along with former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

