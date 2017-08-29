Becker Back in Victory Lane at Silver Dollar Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA



“It was a great feeling to get a win for this team,” Becker said. “I hate that it was at the expense of someone else’s misfortune, but we were really fast and I was looking forward to a great battle.”

Timing the Mike’s Hard Lemonade/Cherry Street Mini Storage/Menne Ranch Hay Inc, sprinter in third quickest in qualifying time trials, Becker went on to finish third during his heat race.

Pulling the tree pill in the redraw, the Roseville, CA driver would line up in the second row for the 25-lap Pepsi Night feature event. Jumping into the second position when the race came to life, Becker had his sights set on early leader Andy Forsberg.

Forsberg was good early, but as the laps clicked off Becker was able to reel him in. On the 15th circuit, the yellow flag was show and then it turned to red essentially putting Becker on Forsberg’s tail for a 10-lap shootout. As cars began to re-fire Forsberg would have issues and Becker would now find himself in the race’s top spot.

Back under green, Becker was hard on the throttle as he left the rest of the field in his wake as we raced on to score the fourth win of the season for the Menne Motorsports team.

Hoping to keep the momentum going, Becker and company traveled to Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night to race with the King of the West Series. Timing in third quickest in qualifying time trials, Becker would line up in the second row of his heat race.

Finishing second in his heat race, Becker would move into the Dash where he would line up in the fourth starting spot. When the race came to life issues in turns one and two would result in Becker getting upside down and causing extensive damage to the Menne Motorsports sprinter. With the crew working feverishly in the pit area, they tried to get the car back together for the feature but as they made their way to the track, more issues kept them from racing.

“We had a really fast racecar both nights,” Becker said. “It is a good feeling with the World of Outlaws coming to town. Hopefully we can keep this up, and put together some good runs with them.”

Becker would like to thank Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cherry Street Mini Storage, Menne Ranch Hay Inc., Astro Titanium, Ponybracket.com, Hunt’s Race World, Molecule, Shaver Racing Engines, FK Rod Ends, K&N, Pioneer Auto Body, and The Joie of Seating for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-28, Wins- 4, Top 5’s- 20, Top 10’s- 22

ON TAP: The Menne Motorsports team will be back at the Silver Dollar Speedway on Saturday, September 9th for the Gold Cup Race of Champions finale.

STAY CONNECTED: If you can’t be at the track, make sure to follow @MrsSharkBecker on twitter for constant updates, become a fan on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanBeckerRacing1023, or https://www.facebook.com/mennemotorsports/.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a media company that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, to boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/petersen_media.