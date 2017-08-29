Sunshine Tops Kokomo Smackdown

PETERSEN MEDIA



With four nights of racing going down at one of the countries most coveted tracks, Kevin Thomas, Jr kicked the winning off on Wednesday night as he picked up GYATK night, a night that offered fans and teams free admission.

Thursday night, CJ Leary used his KSE Racing products to pick up the win, and Friday and Saturday night it was all about Sunshine, Tyler Courtney. Courtney took two wins out of the weekend including the Kokomo Smackdown victory.

As the World of Outlaws continue their trip out West, a Friday night stop in Rapid City, SD saw Shane Stewart park the Larson Marks sprinter in victory lane, and a Saturday stop in Billings, MT featured Daryn Pittman and the Kasey Kahne Racing team enjoying a win.

Rico Abreu scored a big All Star win at Atomic Speedway on Friday night, and the next night saw Dave Blaney use his KSE Racing Products to pull off a late race move to secure the All Star win.

California had a four pack of big races as Sean Becker won the Pepsi Night feature in Chico, CA, Cory Eliason and Shane Golobic won with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, and Bud Kaeding took the KWS point lead with his win at Petaluma Speedway.

Tim Crawley, Sam Hafertepe, Jack Dover, Steve Buckwalter, Brock Zearfoss, Danny Dietrich, and RJ Johnson also scored respective wins with KSE Racing Products.

