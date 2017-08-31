2017 Labor Day Weekend Featuring 11 American Sprint Car Series Events

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (August 30, 2017)

TULSA, Okla. (August 30, 2017) with the lineup of series including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with four Regional Tours.

Originally 13 events, Hurricane Harvey squashed plans for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region. The events at Battleground Speedway were supposed to wrap up the season. With the cancellation, Ray Allen Kulhanek has picked up his sixth ASCS Gulf South Regional Championship.

The Lineup:

9/1/2017 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, Mont.) – ASCS Frontier

9/1/2017 – Hattiesburg Speedway (Hattiesburg, Miss.) – ASCS/SOS

9/1/2017 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, Minn.) – ASCS National

9/2/2017 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, Mont.) – ASCS Frontier

9/2/2017 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, Minn.) – ASCS National

9/2/2017 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.) – ASCS Warrior

9/2/2017 – Riverside International Speedway (W. Memphis, Ark.) – ASCS Mid-South

9/2/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.) – ASCS/SOS

9/3/2017 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, Mont.) – ASCS Frontier

9/3/2017 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.) – ASCS Warrior

9/3/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.) – ASCS/SOS

Breakdown by Series:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Rounds 31 and 32 on the hunt for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network Championship, the series rolls into the Jackson Motorplex for a triple shot of Sprint Cars as the weekend’s card includes 410cid Outlaw Sprint Cars fueled by Casey’s General Store and HRA Non-Wing Sprints.

Rolling off his 12th Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour triumph of the 2017 season, Sam

Hafertepe, Jr. rolls into Jackson with a 154 point advantage over Aaron Reutzel, who put on a clinic to close out last year’s event at the Minnesota half-mile; charging from 14th to win over Ian and Kerry Madsen. Holding third in tour standings is Wayne Johnson, after getting upside down this past Saturday, has allowed the race for the show position to tighten up considerably as the gap to fifth place Johnny Herrera is only 70 points.

Blake Hahn seventh is trailed by Skylar Gee, Harli White, and Josh Baughman to make up the top-ten in tour standings.

In seven previous events at the Jackson Motorplex since 2011, just as many drivers have found their way to a win. Winners include: Johnny Herrera (8/19/2011), Jason Johnson (8/20/2011), Jeff Swindell (8/30/2013), Brian Brown (8/31/2013), Matt Covington (8/9/2014), Ian Madsen (9/2/2016), and Aaron Reutzel (9/4/2016)

Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 will open at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Admission each night is $25 for adults, $12 for students between 13 and 18 years of age, and $5 for kids five and under. Further information on the Jackson Motorplex can be found online at www.jacksonmotorplex.com or by calling (507) 849-7100.

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Teaming up with the NSA Sprint Series, the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region returns to Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. for three $1,500 to win, $300 to start race nights on September 1, 2, and 3.

The 23rd annual Montana Roundup, the three-day affair will also pay out a small point

fund to the top three drivers with the best overall average finish through the three nights of racing. The last time the Great Falls, Montana oval showcased the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region was in 2016 on June 17 and 18 with Joe Ramaker and David Hoiness splitting the weekend.

Each night at the Electric City Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. with Racing at 7:30 P.M. (MDT). Tickets, event information, and more can be found at http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com/schedule.

ASCS Mid-South Region:

The ASCS Mid-South Region returns to competition Saturday, September 2 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. Just off going head to head with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour on August 24, the area drivers proved tougher than nails with Tim Crawley and Derek Hagar taking the top two steps on the podium.

Saturday, September 2 at “The Ditch” gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). The ASCS Mid-South Region will feature a $2,000 to win, $300 to start A-Feature and includes 305cid Sprint Cars at $750 to win, $75 to start. Other classes include Mini Sprints, Street Stocks, and Late Models.

More information can be found online at http://www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com or by calling (901) 508-6200.

ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints:

Three nights at two facilities are on tap this weekend as the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints head for Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Friday, September 1, followed by the Emerald Coast Nationals at Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla. on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday night will feature Crate Late Models, NeSmith Street Stocks, and Pure Street. Racing gets underway at 8:00 P.M. Admission on Friday night is $20 for the Grandstands and $35 for the Pits. More information on Hattiesburg Speedway can be found online at https://www.hattiesburgspeedway.net.

The Emerald Coast Nationals at Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla. goes green on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 P.M. and includes Pure Stock, NeSmith Street Stock, Sportsman, and Stingers. Sunday, September 3 getting underway at 6:00 P.M. (CDT) with Bay Area Modifieds, Pure Stock, NeSmith Street Stock, Vintage, and Slingshots also in action.

According to post by the track, fans are encouraged to help with donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“We will be collecting Hurricane Relief at the gate both nights for a trip we are taking down to Texas next week. Please bring the following items: Bottled Water (Cases and Gallon Jugs), Non-Perishable Food Items, New Blankets, Jackets and Clothing Items, Diapers and Baby Formula, Mosquito Spray, Hygiene Products (Shampoo, Deodorant, Tooth Brush & Paste, Hand Sanitizer. Donations accepted from 4-7 PM on Saturday and 3-6 PM on Sunday.”

Admission each night is $15 with kids five and under free into the grandstands. For more information on Southern Raceway, log onto http://southernraceway.com.

Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region:

Labor Day Weekend also means time at the lake, and with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps you can get floating, fishing, and Sprint Car racing in without having to change out of your flip-flops as Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. is live for two nights on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

A nice $2,000 to win, $250 to start A-Main on Saturday gets bumped to $4,000 to win, $400 to start on Sunday with another $5,000 on top of that if you can sweep the weekend. Not a bad way to potentially earn $11,000 and that alone has attracted some pretty heavy hitters.

Support classes include ULMA Late Models and Modifieds on Saturday, with B-Mods and Street Stocks taking the track on Sunday.

Both nights open at 5:00 P.M. with Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT) and is sponsored by Budweiser along with H&M Automotive. Admission is $20 on Saturday, then $25 on Sunday. More information on Lake Ozark Speedway can be found online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or by calling (573) 446-0266.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

