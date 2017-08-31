LAS CRUCES USAC SOUTHWEST & NMMRA “BORDER TOUR” STARTS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 30, 2017… Starting this Saturday, September 2nd, the Southern New Mexico Speedway in Las Cruces will host two nights of the popular “Border Tour.” The main events will pay $2,000-to-win as drivers from each series will battle for bragging rights and a nice payday.

The “USAC vs. NMMRA Non-Wing Labor Day Fling” promises to be a must see event at the Southern New Mexico Speedway. Since July 20, 2013, five USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events have been held at the fast 5/16-mile oval. Four different drivers have claimed wins at Las Cruces and four-time champion R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with two victories. The traditional 360 sprints will be joined by X-Mods, Casa Nissan Legends Cars, Sun Valley Hardware USRA Stock Cars, Mini Stocks, and Claimers. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm with Racing scheduled to begin at 7:45pm. For more information, visit www.snmspeedway.com or call 575.524.7913.

Entering the twelfth point race, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) leads the standings by a twenty-four point margin. Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson has posted three feature wins, seven heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, one semi-main win, three hard charger awards, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 98 feature laps led. The four-time champion leads all USAC SouthWest drivers with forty-seven victories and will be looking to sweep the “Border Tour.”

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) is second in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Racing the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis has five feature wins, seven heat race victories, six Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 91 feature laps led in the campaign. “Chargin” Charles has nineteen series wins and will have his sights on gaining valuable points with Las Cruces victories.

Shon Deskins (Waddell, Arizona) ranks third in the championship point standings. Piloting his #20 Spike Chassis entry and the Richards #7 machine, Deskins has posted two hard charger awards and twelve top-10 finishes on the season. The veteran driver is now promoting races at the Show Low Speedway Park and might miss the Las Cruces events.

Nick Aiuto (Maricopa, Arizona) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting his #27 Hughey & Phillips / Bob Bondurant Driving School Eagle, Aiuto has three heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and six top-10 finishes on the year. Nick will be looking to win his first USAC SouthWest main event at Southern New Mexico Speedway.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) is fifth in the point standings. Racing the family owned #5 Property Solutions by Dave Wilson / Futuristic Designs Spike, Mihocko has two heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and nine top-10 finishes to his credit. “The Bull” will have his sights on his career USAC SouthWest victory at Las Cruces.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Stevie Sussex, Matt Lundy, Chris Bonneau, Michael Curtis, Andy Reinbold, Landon Cling, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Brent Yarnal, Cody Sickles, Jeff Lowery, Brian Hosford, and more.

Shon Deskins (Waddell, Arizona) leads the NMMRA point standings over Caleb Saiz, Michael Fanelli, Randy Smith, J.R. Bonesteel, Ted Schlote, Robert Marfia, Davis Burns, Bill Waltman, and Travis Oldfield rounding out the top-10 drivers.

Southern New Mexico Speedway is located at 12125 Robert Larson Boulevard in Las Cruces, New Mexico. To get to the track, I-10 to exit 132, then south to the frontage road, then 3.1 miles west on Robert Larson Blvd. Adult Tickets are $15, Family Packs are $35, Kids Tickets (10 & Under) are FREE, and Pit Passes are $35. For more event information, visit www.snmspeedway.com or call 575.524.7913.

For more information on the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson.

BORDER TOUR WINS:

6-R.J. Johnson, 2-Rickey Hood, 2-Stevie Sussex, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Rick Ziehl.

2017 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

5-Charles Davis Jr., 3-R.J. Johnson, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Stevie Sussex, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Blake Hahn, 1-Matt Rossi.

LAS CRUCES SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-R.J. Johnson, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Stevie Sussex, 1-Rick Ziehl.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. R.J. Johnson-783, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-759, 3. Shon Deskins-592, 4. Nick Aiuto-515, 5. Tye Mihocko-513, 6. Stevie Sussex-496, 7. Matt Lundy-473, 8. Chris Bonneau-460, 9. Mike Martin-440, 10. Michael Curtis-436, 11. Bruce St. James-396, 12. Andy Reinbold-380, 13. Landon Cling-374, 14. Matt Rossi-364, 15. Brent Yarnal-342, 16. Cody Sickles-333, 17. Jeff Lowery-296, 18. Jake Swanson-191, …Brian Hosford-191, 20. Dave Darland-169.