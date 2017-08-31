USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS RETURN TO CALISTOGA AND CHICO

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 30, 2017… Starting this Saturday, September 2nd, “the mighty midgets” will tackle Calistoga Speedway for the 2-day “10th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic.” On Thursday, September 7th, the group will travel to Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway and battle the rival Bay City Racing Association (BCRA) during the “Gold Cup Race of Champions.”

NOTICE TO RACERS:

-MUFFLER RULE: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, Coast Fabrication: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, Extreme: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout),

Flowmaster: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, Schoenfeld: 14272535.

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

-CALISTOGA ENTRY FEE: The entry fee to all competitors will be $35 at Calistoga.

-CHICO USAC POINTS: To earn USAC Western States Midget points at Chico, competitors must check in with USAC officials. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

-CHICO BCRA POINTS: For BCRA points, BCRA MEMBERSHIPS WILL BE RECOGNIZED at this event.

-CHICO WEIGHT RULE: The weight rule for the combined BCRA & USAC Western States Midget shows is 1060 lbs. This will also be in effect at the September 7th Chico show.

Looking for his record setting fifth consecutive championship, Ronnie Gardner (Corona, California) has a twenty-five point lead over the competition. Cory Elliott, Frankie Guerrini, Courtney Crone, Robert Dalby, David Prickett, Randi Pankratz, Michael Faccinto, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, and Shannon McQueen round out the top-10 drivers. In the five previous races, four different drivers have claimed victory and four drivers have earned fast/top qualifier honors.

On September 2nd and 3rd, Calistoga Speedway will host the “10th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic.” Promoted by HMC Promotions, the highly anticipated event honors the former NARC director and will also have a vintage car show, driver autograph session, raffle, wine tasting, silent auction, and a beer garden for fans to enjoy. Since July 2, 1993, twenty-six USAC Western States Midget races have been held at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Rico Abreu leads all drivers with five wins and Spencer Bayston set the 1-lap qualifying record of 19.774 on September 3, 2016. The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and Vintage Cars will share the spotlight. Calistoga Speedway is located at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California and for more information, visit www.calistogaspeedway.org, or call 916.773.7225.

LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC MIDGET WINNERS:

2008-Johnny Rodriguez, 2009-Josh Ford, 2010-Cory Kruseman, 2011-Johnathon Henry, 2012-Rico Abreu, 2013-Kyle Larson, 2014- Christopher Bell, 2015-Rico Abreu, 2016-Michael Faccinto.

CALISTOGA USAC WESTERN MIDGET WINS:

5-Rico Abreu, 4-Billy Boat, 2-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Christoper Bell, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Jim Keene, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Evan Margeson, 1-Robby Josett, 1-Wally Pankratz, 1-Scott Pierovich, 1-Tony Stewart, 1-Tanner Thorson.

After a short break, the Northern California swing will continue on Thursday, September 7th, at Dennis Gage’s Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. Held during the “Gold Cup Race of Champions,” the event is co-sanctioned with the BCRA. The Silver Dollar Fairgrounds has hosted eight USAC Western States Midget shows and Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with two wins. Four-time and defending champion Ronnie Gardner set the 1-lap track record of 14.047 on September 4, 2014. The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will share the spotlight with Racing scheduled for 7:00pm. Silver Dollar Speedway is located at 2357 Fair Street in Chico, California and for more information, visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com or call 530.350.7275.

GOLD CUP RACE OF CHAMPIONS MIDGET WINNERS:

2011-David Prickett, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014-Brian Gard, 2015-Ryan Bernal, 2016-Alex Schutte.

CHICO USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS:

2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Brian Gard, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-David Prickett, 1-Alex Schutte. 1-Kody Swanson.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Hoosier Tire, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS:

1982-Jeff Heywood*, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner.

2017 LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS:

2-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Cory Elliott, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Shane Golobic.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS:

1. Ronnie Gardner-387, 2. Cory Elliott-362, 3. Frankie Guerrini-287, 4. Courtney Crone-285, 5. Robert Dalby-248, 6. David Prickett-246, 7. Randi Pankratz-220, .. Michael Faccinto-220, 9. Terry Nichols-207, … Shannon McQueen-207, 11. Mason Daniel-205, 12. Maria Cofer-184, 13. Jake Swanson-155, 14. C.J. Sarna-154, 15. Alex Schutte-138, 16. Geoff Ensign-131, 17. Clayton Ruston-118, 18. Tyler Dolacki-113, 19. Robby Josett-101, 20. J.J. Ercse-83.