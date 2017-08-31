USCS Lavonia Speedway Postponed from Friday 9/1 to Sunday 9/3 Posted on August 31, 2017 From USCS USCS BREAKING NEWS!… The series will also race at I-75 Raceway in Niota, TN near Sweetwater, TN on the night before on Saturday 9/2. For more info call USCS at 770-865-6097 or visit www.uscsracing.com Related Stories: “Alabama Sprint Car Nationals” Postponed to Saturday, June 24th Outlaw Thunder sprint car triple-header highlights Independence Day weekend racing at 3 Arkansas tracks USCS Sprints Rained Out Lavonia Speedway USCS @Toccoa Speedway CANCELLED! (because of weather) for this Weekend USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars headline Boyd’s Speedway and Dixie Speedway Georgia double-header on July 12th-13th united sprint car series