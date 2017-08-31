Latest News

USCS Lavonia Speedway Postponed from Friday 9/1 to Sunday 9/3

Posted on August 31, 2017

From USCS
The series will also race at I-75 Raceway in Niota, TN near Sweetwater, TN on the night before on Saturday 9/2.

For more info call USCS at 770-865-6097 or visit www.uscsracing.com

