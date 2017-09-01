305 Sprints Invited to Race at Enid Speedway & Red Dirt Raceway

By John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (August 31, 2017) –

The Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint car series will be offering the 305 Racesaver sprint cars an opportunity to race with the 17 year-old Ameri-Flex / OCRS series at these two upcoming venues:

Saturday October 7th: Enid Speedway / Enid Oklahoma (25 lap feature)

Sunday October 8th: Red Dirt Raceway / Meeker Oklahoma (40 lap feature)

Teams with the Racesaver 305 sprint cars my compete with the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series providing:

1) Cars must use the 3’x5′ top wing per series rules

2) Cars may run the Racesaver approved right rear tire or the OCRS approved Hoosier right rear tires (105 x 16.0-15 Medium or 105 x 18.0-15 Hard)

3) ALL cars must weight 1500 pounds with driver

Note: Racesaver Engines MUST be sealed and legal per Racesaver rules.

There are no license fees to compete with the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series.

All 305 teams race for equal cash awards as with any other Ameri-Flex / OCRS series event.

Mufflers are NOT required at either track.

Contact Barry Grabel at (918) 260-3899 for any inquiries you may have.