Chance Crum Wins Night 2 of the Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (September 2, 2017) The 30th driver to find their way to Victory Lane with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, the regional showdown with the NSA Sprint Series went the way of Washington’s Chance Crum during the second night of the Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway.

Winning from the eighth starting spot, Crum piloted the Peterson Motorsports No. 23n to his second Sprint Car win of the season.

At the drop of the checkered flag, Logan Forler was second with Montana’s Mindy McCord third to post her best career finish with the Frontier Region in the McCune Motorsports No. 11. Canada’s Kelly Miller was fourth with Chris Schmelzle fifth.

Friday night winner, J.J. Hickle was sixth after starting 13th with Bill Boyce charging ahead 10 spots to finish seventh. Casey Adams, David Miller, and Jerry Brey made up the top-ten.

The Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. wraps up on Sunday, September 3. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region / NSA Sprint Series

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, Mont.

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Car Count: 34

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland, [1]; 2. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [5]; 3. 16-David Miller, [8]; 4. 81-Daren Smith, [2]; 5. 4J-Cliff Jr Nelson, [3]; 6. 25-Jason Cote, [7]; 7. 2-James Setters, [6]; 8. (DNF) 31-Shane Moore, [9]; 9. (DNF) 77-Damon McCune, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23N-Chance Crum, [1]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler, [6]; 3. 27DD-David Hoiness, [2]; 4. 12H-Jerry Brey, [4]; 5. 3M-Jordan Milne, [3]; 6. 1-Bill Boyce, [7]; 7. 22M-Brett McGhie, [5]; 8. 6-Tom Watts, [8]; 9. 54-Chris Ochs, [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Mindy McCord, [8]; 2. 33-Robert DeHaan, [2]; 3. 00-Roger Cummings, [1]; 4. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [6]; 5. 23-Nick Tresmaker, [3]; 6. 35M-Cody Masse, [7]; 7. 14-Rob Orgar, [5]; 8. 3A-Shane Ainscough, [4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12A-Casey Adams, [2]; 2. 9-Sean MacDonnell, [8]; 3. 5R-Steve Reeves, [1]; 4. 3-J.J. Hickle, [4]; 5. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [7]; 6. 38B-Bryan Brown, [5]; 7. 4N-Leroy Brush JR, [3]; 8. 24-Ivan Irwin, [6]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1-Bill Boyce, [2]; 2. 3M-Jordan Milne, [4]; 3. 2-James Setters, [5]; 4. 6-Tom Watts, [7]; 5. 4N-Leroy Brush JR, [8]; 6. 25-Jason Cote, [1]; 7. (DNF) 14-Rob Orgar, [6]; 8. (DNF) 4J-Cliff Jr Nelson, [3]; (DNS) 3A-Shane Ainscough,

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 23-Nick Tresmaker, [3]; 2. 81-Daren Smith, [2]; 3. 35M-Cody Masse, [1]; 4. 22M-Brett McGhie, [6]; 5. 38B-Bryan Brown, [4]; 6. 54-Chris Ochs, [7]; 7. 24-Ivan Irwin, [8]; 8. 31-Shane Moore, [5]; 9. 77-Damon McCune, [9]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23N-Chance Crum, [8]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler, [3]; 3. 11-Mindy McCord, [1]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [6]; 5. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [11]; 6. 3-J.J. Hickle, [13]; 7. 1-Bill Boyce, [17]; 8. 12A-Casey Adams, [5]; 9. 16-David Miller, [2]; 10. 12H-Jerry Brey, [12]; 11. 37-Trever Kirkland, [7]; 12. 5R-Steve Reeves, [16]; 13. 81-Daren Smith, [20]; 14. 9-Sean MacDonnell, [4]; 15. 33-Robert DeHaan, [10]; 16. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [9]; 17. 00-Roger Cummings, [15]; 18. 3M-Jordan Milne, [19]; 19. (DNF) 27DD-David Hoiness, [14]; 20. (DNF) 23-Nick Tresmaker, [18]