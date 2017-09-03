Tim Shaffer Claims Ohio Speedweek Make-Up Feature Victory at Attica Raceway Park

By Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, OH (September 2, 2017) – Enduring a three-car battle with Travis Philo and Chad Kemenah during the closing circuits of the main event, the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer drove on to score $5,000 on Saturday evening at Attica (OH) Raceway Park, this time earning the Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket make-up feature victory that was originally scheduled for Friday, June 16.

In addition to his $5,000 paycheck, Shaffer will also collect a $3,000 bonus for earning three Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket main event victories in 2017. Shaffer’s other Ohio Sprint Speedweek triumphs were accomplished at Waynesfield Raceway Park and the historic Eldora Speedway.

“This has been a great year. I can’t say enough about this team and what we have been able to accomplish,” Tim Shaffer explained, pilot of the Rudzik Excavating/Scoville Designs/VRP Shocks/FK Rod Ends/No. 49X. “Cody Jacobs works his butt off. We still have a lot left on our schedule this year. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going in the right direction.”

Shaffer started fourth on the feature grid and made his first appearance inside the top-three on lap ten. By the midpoint of the 35-lap program, Shaffer had already moved into second and actively worked his way to the back bumper of race leader, Travis Philo. Shaffer and Philo battled for ten circuits before the first and only caution appeared on lap 30. Despite heavy pressure, driving wing to wing with Philo during certain segments of his ten lap battle, it was the caution that allowed Shaffer to make his move. The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native took command officially on lap 31, ending his battle with Philo, and soon thereafter Chad Kemenah, after the lap 30 restart.

Following Shaffer by Philo, defending Arctic Cat All Star champion, Chad Kemenah, finished second during the Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket make-up feature, followed to the final checkers by Cale Conley, Rob Chaney and Cole Duncan.

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 49x-Tim Shaffer [4]; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah [6]; 3. 7K-Cale Conley [2]; 4. 83-Rob Chaney [10]; 5. 22C-Cole Duncan [9]; 6. 3G-Carson Macedo [16]; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs [8]; 8. 59-Ryan Smith [7]; 9. 33M-Max Stambaugh [12]; 10. 5R-Byron Reed [11]; 11. 17-Caleb Helms [20]; 12. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 13. 91-Cale Thomas [3]; 14. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [18]; 15. 9M-Jordan Ryan [17]; 16. 11N-Craig Mintz [22]; 17. 8-Dean Jacobs [19]; 18. 9X-Stuart Brubaker [23]; 19. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 20. 23-DJ Foos [15]; 21. 2-Chris Andrews [21]; 22. 57X-Andrew Palker [13]; 23. 60-Jody Keegan [14]; 24. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [24] Lap Leaders: Travis Philo [1-30], Tim Shaffer [31-35]

Win Bonus Count presented by Cometic Gasket:

Tim Shaffer – 3 – Eldora Speedway, Waynesfield Raceway Park, Attica Raceway Park [+3500]

Kyle Larson – 2 – Wayne County Speedway, Sharon Speedway [+$500]

Spencer Bayston – 1 – Muskingum County Speedway

Cole Duncan – 1 – Atomic Speedway