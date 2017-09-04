Henry, Hannagan, and Ivy Win at Waynesfield

From Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, OH. (September 3, 2017) – Cap Henry took the lead at the white flag at Waynesfield Raceway Park Sunday in a thrilling All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics feature and drove to his second victory of 2017. Henry, who started 10th in the 30 lap feature, executed a perfect “slider” on Cale Thomas in turns three and four for the victory.

“This team doesn’t have a lot of money. But they work hard and are dedicated and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity,” said Henry of his Lane Racing, Metropolitan Landscaping, Kistler Engines backed #4.

Not to be out done, the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro competitors also put on a fantastic show for the huge crowd. Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy took the lead from Nate Dussel in heavy lapped traffic at the half way point of the 25 lap feature and then held off repeated challenges from Dussel to score his sixth overall win of 2017.

“My brother Scott, Guy, Ron…they have this thing pretty darn good. It was awesome on the bottom tonight. This is for my daughter Jamy who celebrates her birthday tomorrow,” said Ivy beside his CN Construction Supplies; Ginnever Trucking; Sonny’s Machine & Welding; Kistler Racing Products; North Coast Asphalt, Rohr Lawn Care; Mr. Appliance; MRE; Sipes Oceola Garage; Dave Story Equipment; L&R Farms; S&S Racing: Kercher Engines; Linder’s Speed Equipment; Tiffany’s Furniture; Seagate Sandblasting; Keller Hardware; Johnson Hunting & Fishing backed machine.

In the Great Lakes Super Sprints/NRA Sprint Invaders 360 sprint feature Randy Hannagan, Dustin Daggett and Jared Horstman waged a terrific battle the last 10 laps of the 30 lap feature, slicing and dicing through lapped traffic. With three laps to go a lapped car got sideways in front of the lead trio with Hannagan making big contact and Horstman tumbling on the front stretch. Hannagan was able to continue on and held off Daggett for the win.

In the 410 sprint feature Kody Kinser and Brian Lay brought the field to green but a spin by Adam Cruea after a lap was scored brought out the caution. On the restart Cruea made contact with another car and flipped; he was uninjured. After two laps were scored Chris Andrews spun, keeping the field close with Kody Kinser leading Lay, Thomas, Dane Lorenc and Stuart Brubaker. Lay powered into the lead on lap five as the caution flew for Dustin Ingle.

Lay blasted away at the high side of the bull ring to continue leading when the green reappeared with Thomas, Lorenc, Kinser and Henry staying within striking distance. Following a caution on lap 11 for a stalled Shawn Valenti, Thomas threw a tremendous slider on Lay on the restart, grabbing the lead. Meanwhile Henry came alive, driving into third on lap 14 just as the caution flew for a Kinser spin. On the ensuing restart Henry drive around Lay into second as Thomas pulled away.

With 12 laps to go Thomas held a commanding lead over Henry, Lay, DJ Foos, Lorenc and Broc Martin. However, as Thomas began to close on lapped cars, Henry began closing the gap with nine laps to go. Henry flashed the nose of his car under Thomas at the five laps to go single with Foos, Lay, Martin and Lorenc giving chase. Foos challenged Henry for second on lap 27 and with two laps to go Thomas, Henry and Foos ran nose to tail.

As the leaders raced to the white flag, Henry made his winning move, blasting into turn three on the bottom and sliding in front of Thomas. Henry drove away the final lap with Thomas, Foos, Lay and Martin rounding out the top five.

The win boosts Foos’ FAST championship title hopes as the series heads to its championship night, Friday, Sept. 15.

The 25 lap FAST 305 feature saw pole-sitter Ricky Peterson grab the early lead over Nate Dussel, Ivy, Dustin Rall and Kyle Capodice. Luke Daugherty spun with three laps scored and on the restart Peterson had his hands full with Dussel who used the extreme high line to hound the leader. Peterson and Dussel ran side by side over the next hand full of laps before Dussel grabbed the lead on lap 9. Ivy closed on the lead duo and took second from Peterson at the half way point.

Lapped traffic came into play on lap 13 and Ivy used it to his advantage to grab the lead from Dussel. Ivy and Dussel put on quite the show until third running Bobby Clark tangled with a lapped car and flipped with five markers left. With a clear track Ivy stayed glued to the bottom and drove to the win over Dussel, Paul Weaver, Peterson and Stroup.

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

[*] indicates starting position

F.A.S.T 305 Sprint Cars – JLH Company General Contractors

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[1] ; 2. 9R-Dustin Rall[2] ; 3. 5-Jordan Ryan[6] ; 4. 2-Ricky Peterson[7] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath JR[8] ; 6. 14-Luke Daugherty[4] ; 7. 75-Jeremiah Dahms[3] ; 8. 47-Matt Lucius[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[1] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[7] ; 5. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 6. 2L-Landon LaLonde[2] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 2. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[7] ; 4. 21-Dustin Stroup[6] ; 5. 2F-Matt Foos[3] ; 6. 5J-Jake Hesson[4] ; 7. 66-Chase Dunham[5]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[4] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[2] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 4. 2-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 5. 21-Dustin Stroup[10] ; 6. 9R-Dustin Rall[3] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[6] ; 8. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[14] ; 9. 11G-Luke Griffith[12] ; 10. 25-Jason Keckler[9] ; 11. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 12. 2F-Matt Foos[15] ; 13. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath JR[13] ; 14. 2L-Landon LaLonde[17] ; 15. 66-Chase Dunham[21] ; 16. 36-Seth Schneider[20] ; 17. 5J-Jake Hesson[18] ; 18. 19R-Steve Rando[23] ; 19. 14-Luke Daugherty[16] ; 20. 8-Bobby Clark[8] ; 21. 47-Matt Lucius[22] ; 22. 5-Jordan Ryan[11] ; 23. 75-Jeremiah Dahms[19]

FAST 410 Sprints –

Qualifying

1.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 10.731; 2.16-Chris Andrews, 10.762; 3.91-Cale Thomas, 10.785; 4.4K-Kody Kinser, 10.796; 5.84-Brandon Hanks, 10.816; 6.60-Jody Keagan, 10.858; 7.00-Dane Lorenc, 10.874; 8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 10.891; 9.45L-Brian Lay, 10.977; 10.4-Danny Smith, 10.996; 11.97-Broc Martin, 10.997; 12.2DI-Dustin Ingle, 11.053; 13.7J-Joe Swanson, 11.054; 14.23-DJ Foos, 11.090; 15.4H-Cap Henry, 11.121; 16.68G-Tyler Gunn, 11.130; 17.83-Adam Cruea, 11.154; 18.16H-Dallas Hewitt, 11.275; 19.27-Cody Gallogly, 11.342; 20.22M-Dan McCarron, 11.430; 21.1M-Brandon Moore, 11.479; 22.7-Shawn Valenti, 11.676;

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 00-Dane Lorenc[2] ; 2. 4K-Kody Kinser[3] ; 3. 4-Danny Smith[1] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 5. 27-Cody Gallogly[7] ; 6. 7J-Joe Swanson[5] ; 7. 7-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 97-Broc Martin[1] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[5] ; 4. 84-Brandon Hanks[3] ; 5. 83-Adam Cruea[6] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[7] ; 7. 16-Chris Andrews[4]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 4H-Cap Henry[5] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[2] ; 3. 60-Jody Keagan[3] ; 4. 91-Cale Thomas[4] ; 5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[1] ; 6. 1M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 7. 16H-Dallas Hewitt[6]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 4H-Cap Henry[10] ; 2. 91-Cale Thomas[6] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[7] ; 4. 45L-Brian Lay[2] ; 5. 97-Broc Martin[8] ; 6. 00-Dane Lorenc[4] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[9] ; 8. 60-Jody Keagan[5] ; 9. 16-Chris Andrews[20] ; 10. 4-Danny Smith[12] ; 11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron[17] ; 13. 7J-Joe Swanson[16] ; 14. 4K-Kody Kinser[1] ; 15. 1M-Brandon Moore[18] ; 16. 16H-Dallas Hewitt[21] ; 17. 7-Shawn Valenti[19] ; 18. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[15] ; 19. 84-Brandon Hanks[11] ; 20. 27-Cody Gallogly[13] ; 21. 83-Adam Cruea[14]

GLSS/NRA 360 sprints

A-main – (30 laps)

1.22H-Randy Hannagan [1]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett [5]; 3. 11R-Chase Ridenour [2]; 4. 3G-Caron Macedo [13]; 5. 49-Shawn Dancer [10]; 6. 4-Danny Smith [4] 7. 6S-Nate Dussel [7]; 8. 11-Tim Allison [6]; 9. 2-Kyle Sauder [3]; 10. B20-Butch Schroeder [19]; 11. 9-Jordan Ryan [9]; 12. 10J-Jarrod Delong [18]; 13. 34-Luke Hall [15]; 14. 19J-Linden Jones [20]; 15. 23-Devon Dobie [21]; 16. 12R-Nick Roberts [14]; 17. 17-Jared Horstman [12]; 18. 4A-Jon Agan [8]; 19. 11N-Ed Neumeister [17]; 20. 28-Phil Gressman [16]; 21. 5W-Jeff Williams [22]; 22. 6-Sean Hosey [11]