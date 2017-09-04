Hopkins and Sussex Win at Kokomo
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, IN
Sunday September 3, 2017
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1: 1. 4J-AJ Hopkins, [4]; 2. 57-Colten Cottle, [2]; 3. 12H-Ted Hines, [1]; 4. 17R-Kyle Robbins, [3]; 5. 56-Mitchell Davis, [7]; 6. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [6]; 7. 19-Matt Cooley, [5]; 8. 23S-Kyle Simon, [8]; 9. 61-Lukas Smith, [9]; 10. 37-David Gross, [10]
Heat Race #2: 1. 52-Isaac Chapple, [3]; 2. 1-Mitch Wissmiller, [1]; 3. 66J-Josh Spencer, [4]; 4. 5-Stevie Sussex III, [7]; 5. 54-Matt Westfall, [2]; 6. 3-Josh Cunningham, [6]; 7. 32-Garnett Abrams, [5]; 8. 34-Parker Frederickson, [9]; 9. 20T-Steve Thomas, [8]
Heat Race #3: 1. 97X-Tyler Hewitt, [2]; 2. 22-Scotty Weir, [4]; 3. 24-Landon Simon, [3]; 4. 44-Dickie Gaines, [5]; 5. 44D-Joe Ligouri, [1]; 6. 42-Ty Tilton, [8]; 7. 78B-Adam Byrkett, [6]; 8. 24L-Lee Underwood, [9]; 9. 58-Jamie Frederickson, [7]
B-Main: 1. 42-Ty Tilton, [3]; 2. 32-Garnett Abrams, [5]; 3. 3-Josh Cunningham, [2]; 4. 23S-Kyle Simon, [7]; 5. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [1]; 6. 78B-Adam Byrkett, [6]; 7. 58-Jamie Frederickson, [12]; 8. 20T-Steve Thomas, [11]; 9. 34-Parker Frederickson, [8]; 10. 37-David Gross, [13]; 11. 19-Matt Cooley, [4]; 12. 61-Lukas Smith, [10]; (DNS) 24L-Lee Underwood,
A-Main: 1. 4J-AJ Hopkins, [3]; 2. 5-Stevie Sussex III, [11]; 3. 22-Scotty Weir, [6]; 4. 17R-Kyle Robbins, [10]; 5. 12H-Ted Hines, [7]; 6. 52-Isaac Chapple, [2]; 7. 66J-Josh Spencer, [8]; 8. 42-Ty Tilton, [16]; 9. 32-Garnett Abrams, [17]; 10. 57-Colten Cottle, [5]; 11. 44D-Joe Ligouri, [15]; 12. 54-Matt Westfall, [14]; 13. 97X-Tyler Hewitt, [4]; 14. 44-Dickie Gaines, [12]; 15. 1-Mitch Wissmiller, [1]; 16. 3-Josh Cunningham, [18]; 17. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [20]; 18. 56-Mitchell Davis, [13]; 19. 23S-Kyle Simon, [19]; 20. 24-Landon Simon, [9]
Midget Cars
Heat Race #1: 1. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [8]; 2. 24-Landon Simon, [7]; 3. 38-Mitchell Davis, [6]; 4. 6B-Brad Kraus, [3]; 5. 11-Corey Bedwell, [4]; 6. 11T-Gary Loney, [1]; 7. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, [5]; 8. (DNF) 15F-Cole Fehr, [2]
Heat Race #2: 1. 22-Chase Jones, [5]; 2. 7K-Justin Peck, [6]; 3. 2-Chris Baue, [2]; 4. 11L-Aaron Leffel, [3]; 5. 22L-gunner Lucius, [8]; 6. 83-Jeff Beasley, [1]; 7. 73-Blake Vermillion, [7]; 8. 29-John Heydenreich, [4]
Heat Race #3: 1. 5-Stevie Sussex III, [4]; 2. 39BC-Zeb Wise, [3]; 3. 71-Statton Briggs, [1]; 4. 22D-Justin Dickerson, [6]; 5. 21-Nick Speidel, [7]; 6. 11G-Corey Guingrich, [2]; 7. 3-Alex Watson, [5]; 8. 8JR-Bear Wood, [8]
B-Main: 1. 11T-Gary Loney, [1]; 2. 73-Blake Vermillion, [5]; 3. 11G-Corey Guingrich, [3]; 4. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, [4]; 5. 3-Alex Watson, [6]; 6. 8JR-Bear Wood, [9]; 7. 83-Jeff Beasley, [2]; 8. 29-John Heydenreich, [8]; (DNS) 15F-Cole Fehr,
A-Main: 1. 5-Stevie Sussex III, [2]; 2. 22-Chase Jones, [5]; 3. 39BC-Zeb Wise, [6]; 4. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [1]; 5. 38-Mitchell Davis, [7]; 6. 11L-Aaron Leffel, [11]; 7. 3-Alex Watson, [20]; 8. 11-Corey Bedwell, [13]; 9. 11T-Gary Loney, [16]; 10. 2-Chris Baue, [8]; 11. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, [19]; 12. 6B-Brad Kraus, [10]; 13. 71-Statton Briggs, [9]; 14. 22L-gunner Lucius, [14]; 15. 11G-Corey Guingrich, [18]; 16. 22D-Justin Dickerson, [12]; 17. 21-Nick Speidel, [15]; 18. 73-Blake Vermillion, [17]; 19. 7K-Justin Peck, [3]; 20. 24-Landon Simon, [4]