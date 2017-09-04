Shoe 2 Wins the Oswego Classic
Oswego Speedway
Oswego, NY
Sunday, September 3, 2017
Budweiser International Classic 200 for Supermodifieds
BOX SCORE
61st Annual Budweiser International Classic (200-laps): 1. 2 Dave Shullick Jr, 2. 68 Michael Barnes, 3. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 4. 00 Joe Gosek, 5. 51 Joey Morirarty, 6. 44 Chris Perley, 7. 91 Kody Graham, 8. 15 Michael Muldoon, 9. 11 Aric Iosue, 10. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 11. 6 Pat Lavery, 12. 70 Dave McKnight, 13. 50 Dave Gruel, 14. 05 Jeff Abold, 15. 5 Tim Devendorf, 16. 0 Tim Snyder, 17. 14 Joey Payne, 18. 72 Tim Jedrzejek, 19. 7 Otto Sitterly, 20. 24 Jerry Curran, 21. 56 Hal LaTulip, 22. 47 Bobby Bond, 23. 21 Bobby Santos, 24. 78 Guard Nearbin, 25. 71 BIll Sharkey, 26. 55 Keith Shampine, 27. 66 Lou LeVea Sr, 28. 79 Brian Sobus, 29. 77 Shaun Gosselin, 30. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 31. 94 Logan Rayvals, 32. 69 Brian Osetek, 33. 1 Jeff West, 34. 94 Logan Rayvals
Insinger Performance Racing Fuel Halfway Leader ($1,500): 15 – Michael Muldoon
Lakeside Property Services Final Car to Qualify ($100): 78 – Guard Nearbin
Lighthouse Lanes Hard Charger: 00 – Joe Gosek
Lighthouse Lanes Up and Comer: 51 – Joey Moriarty
Oswego Classic Can-Am Camping Group Highest Canadian Finisher ($200): 70 – Dave McKnight
Oswego Classic Can-Am Camping Group Last Car Running ($300): 01 – Dan Connors Jr.