Logan Forler Wraps Up The Montana Round-up At Electric City Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (September 3, 2017) with a run from seventh to win at the Electric City Speedway.

Finishing better each night, Forler started off with a fourth place run on Friday to third Saturday, and finally victory on Sunday.

Posting his second podium of the weekend, Washington’s Chance Crum finished second from fifth with Kelly Miller tearing through the field to third from the 18th starting spot. Bill Boyce fourth was followed by J.J. Hickle to end out the top-five. Montana’s Jerry Brey was sixth with David Hoiness, Bryan Brown, David Miller, and Nick Tresmaker making up the top-ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is in action again on Friday, September 8 at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. for the Big Sky Super Nationals.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region / NSA Sprint Series

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, Mont.

Sunday, September 3, 2017

Car Count: 30

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27DD-David Hoiness, [1]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler, [3]; 3. 23N-Chance Crum, [8]; 4. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [2]; 5. 11-Mindy McCord, [4]; 6. 22M-Brett McGhie, [5]; 7. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [7]; 8. 54-Chris Ochs, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-David Miller, [1]; 2. 12A-Casey Adams, [7]; 3. 31-Shane Moore, [3]; 4. 1B-Bill Boyce, [8]; 5. 23-Nick Tresmaker, [5]; 6. 35M-Cody Masse, [2]; 7. 6-Tom Watts, [4]; 8. 25-Jason Cote, [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-Steve Reeves, [7]; 2. 81-Daren Smith, [3]; 3. 9-Sean MacDonnell, [4]; 4. 4N-Leroy Brush JR, [6]; 5. 2-James Setters, [2]; 6. 14-Rob Orgar, [1]; (DNS) 3A-Shane Ainscough,

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3-J.J. Hickle, [3]; 2. 12H-Jerry Brey, [4]; 3. 38B-Bryan Brown, [2]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [1]; 5. 37-Trever Kirkland, [6]; 6. 3M-Jordan Milne, [7]; 7. 77-Damon McCune, [5]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 6-Tom Watts, [10]; 2. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [5]; 3. 77-Damon McCune, [8]; 4. 3M-Jordan Milne, [1]; 5. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [6]; 6. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [2]; 7. 2-James Setters, [7]; 8. 22M-Brett McGhie, [4]; 9. 54-Chris Ochs, [11]; 10. 11-Mindy McCord, [3]; 11. 35M-Cody Masse, [9]; 12. 25-Jason Cote, [12]; 13. 14-Rob Orgar, [13]; (DNS) 3A-Shane Ainscough,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [7]; 2. 23N-Chance Crum, [5]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [18]; 4. 1B-Bill Boyce, [4]; 5. 3-J.J. Hickle, [6]; 6. 12H-Jerry Brey, [2]; 7. 27DD-David Hoiness, [9]; 8. 38B-Bryan Brown, [14]; 9. 16-David Miller, [10]; 10. 23-Nick Tresmaker, [16]; 11. 12A-Casey Adams, [1]; 12. 3M-Jordan Milne, [20]; 13. 81-Daren Smith, [8]; 14. 9-Sean MacDonnell, [11]; 15. 5R-Steve Reeves, [3]; 16. 31-Shane Moore, [13]; 17. 37-Trever Kirkland, [15]; 18. 4N-Leroy Brush JR, [12]; 19. 6-Tom Watts, [17]; 20. (DNF) 77-Damon McCune, [19]