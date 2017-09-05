Madsen, Hafertepe Jr. and Schriever Victorious During Sprint Car Season Finale at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 2, 2017) –

Madsen set quick time during qualifying, maneuvered from sixth to win a heat race and charged from eighth to garner the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store main event – his track-best third triumph of the season.

However, it was polesitter Brooke Tatnell who dominated early as he led the first dozen laps of the 20-lap main event before Wayne Johnson made a bid for the lead. The duo swapped the lead multiple times and while they traded slide jobs Madsen, who was up to fourth place by the midpoint of the race, closed the deficit.

As the drivers crossed the finish line on Lap 15 Johnson was in the outside groove with Tatnell heading to the bottom lane entering turn one. Madsen had momentum and beat Tatnell to the bottom going into the corner, making it three wide for the lead with only five laps remaining. Madsen slid across the track in turns one and two, narrowly in front of Johnson exiting turn two for what turned out to be the race-winning move.

Madsen pulled away for the triumph with Johnson earning the runner-up result and Tatnell placing third. Mark Dobmeier rallied from 11 th to fourth place to secure the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store track championship and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five.

McCarl and Kaeding were heat race winners along with Madsen.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour main event was just as exciting as Hafertepe Jr., who entered the night as the series points leader, quickly maneuvered into the runner-up position from his fourth starting spot while Kaeding, who started on the pole, led most of the first half of the 25-lap A Main.

Hafertepe Jr. and Kaeding swapped the lead multiple times before Hafertepe Jr. took the lead for good when Kaeding bobbled on the cushion in turn four on Lap 19. A late-race caution allowed Kaeding to close on the rear bumper of Hafertepe Jr., who was able to capitalize on a strong restart to record his series-best 13th triumph this season.

Thomas Kennedy rounded out the podium with Wayne Johnson finishing fourth and Seth Bergman fifth.

Bergman, Kaeding, Kennedy and Kaley Gharst each scored a heat race win and Scott Winters picked up the B Main victory.

Schriever was on a mission during the HRA non-wing sprints presented by HitchDoc A Main, powering from his third-to-last starting position to his second feature triumph of the season at Jackson Motorplex. Schriever also had to outduel the most recent winner, 14th starting Bret Mellenberndt, for the impressive win as Rick Shuman placed third, Shane Fick was fourth and Anna Hippe ended fifth.

Brandon Halverson, Jeremy Kerzman and Schriever were the heat race winners.

Jackson Motorplex will be dormant for the next two weekends before wrapping up the season on Sept. 22-23 for the IMCA Jackson Nationals presented by Arnold Motor Supply featuring Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods, Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA stock cars and IMCA sport compacts.

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORE

A Feature : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (8); 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson (3); 3. 55-Brooke Tatnell (1); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (11); 5. 2KS-Austin McCarl (4); 6. 3-Tim Kaeding (18); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 8. 83-Justin Henderson (6); 9. 7W-Tasker Phillips (13); 10. 18-Ian Madsen (7); 11. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (9); 12. 44-Chris Martin (5); 13. 14-Jody Rosenboom (14); 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska (10); 15. 16-Travis Whitney (22); 16. 81-Austin Johnson (16); 17. (DNF) 4W-Matt Wasmund (19); 18. (DNF) 4X-Eric Schulz (20); 19. (DNF) 22-Rager Phillips (17); 20. (DNF) 3P-Sawyer Phillips (12); 21. (DNF) 7X-Kaley Gharst (15); 22. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel (21); (DNS) 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson; (DNS) 23W-Scott Winters.

Heat 1 : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (6); 2. 7W-Tasker Phillips (2); 3. 44-Chris Martin (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 5. 81-Austin Johnson (1); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 7. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel (8); 8. (DNF) 4W-Matt Wasmund (7).

Heat 2 : 1. 2KS-Austin McCarl (4); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 3. 18-Ian Madsen (6); 4. 55-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 6. 22-Rager Phillips (1); 7. 4X-Eric Schulz (7); (DNS) 16-Travis Whitney.

Heat 3 : 1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (5); 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson (4); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (3); 5. 7X-Kaley Gharst (2); 6. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (6); (DNS) 23W-Scott Winters; (DNS) 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson.

Qualifying : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (23); 2. 18-Ian Madsen (13); 3. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (11); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (7); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (19); 6. 83-Justin Henderson (17); 7. 44-Chris Martin (4); 8. 2KS-Austin McCarl (10); 9. 2C-Wayne Johnson (21); 10. 09-Matt Juhl (15); 11. 55-Brooke Tatnell (12); 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (1); 13. 7W-Tasker Phillips (24); 14. 14-Jody Rosenboom (14); 15. 7X-Kaley Gharst (9); 16. 81-Austin Johnson (5); 17. 22-Rager Phillips (20); 18. 3-Tim Kaeding (16); 19. 4W-Matt Wasmund (22); 20. 16-Travis Whitney (3); 21. 4X-Eric Schulz (2); 22. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (6); 23. 23W-Scott Winters (18); 24. 87-Aaron Reutzel (8).

LUCAS OIL ASCS NATIONAL TOUR 360 SPRINTS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (4); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (3); 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson (7); 5. 23-Seth Bergman (8); 6. 95-Matt Covington (2); 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera (9); 8. 99-Skylar Gee (6); 9. 4J-Lee Grosz (10); 10. 52-Blake Hahn (16); 11. 35-Skylar Prochaska (14); 12. 14X-Jody Rosenboom (18); 13. 7K-Kaley Gharst (5); 14. 17W-Harli White (21); 15. 11X-Gregg Bakker (19); 16. 2-Derrik Lusk (13); 17. 40-Clint Garner (12); 18. 13JM-Jordan Martens (22); 19. (DNF) 2H-Bill Boles (20); 20. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (15); 21. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (17); 22. (DNF) 6-Eric Lutz (11); 23. (DNF) 1-A.J. Moeller (23).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 2. 14X-Jody Rosenboom (4); 3. 11X-Gregg Bakker (5); 4. 2H-Bill Boles (1); 5. 17W-Harli White (8); 6. 13JM-Jordan Martens (10); 7. 5T-Mark Toews (3); 8. 12L-John Lambertz (9); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (11); 10. 1-A.J. Moeller (16); 11. 86-Donovan Peterson (14); 12. 1A-John Anderson (13); 13. 7-Mike Sires (12); 14. 14-Ben Holmberg (15); 15. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel (6); 16. (DNF) 75-Brandon Halverson (7); (DNS) 84-Scott Bogucki.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman (2); 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson (4); 3. 95-Matt Covington (8); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 5. 14X-Jody Rosenboom (5); 6. 75-Brandon Halverson (6); 7. 1A-John Anderson (1); 8. 7-Mike Sires (7); (DNS) 84-Scott Bogucki.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (5); 3. 99-Skylar Gee (6); 4. 52-Blake Hahn (3); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (8); 6. 17W-Harli White (4); 7. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 8. 1-A.J. Moeller (2).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (2); 3. 40-Clint Garner (4); 4. 2H-Bill Boles (3); 5. 23W-Scott Winters (6); 6. 5T-Mark Toews (8); 7. 13JM-Jordan Martens (7); 8. 14-Ben Holmberg (5).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Kaley Gharst (1); 2. 6-Eric Lutz (2); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (4); 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera (8); 5. 11X-Gregg Bakker (5); 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel (7); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (3); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (6).

HRA NON-WING SPRINTS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature : 1. 0-Alex Schriever (16); 2. 97-Bret Mellenberndt (14); 3. 91-Rick Shuman (1); 4. 13S-Shane Fick (3); 5. 16-Anna Hippe (4); 6. 27S-Tom Sires (8); 7. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (15); 8. 7-Clinton Bruns (17); 9. 1-Arlo Provost (6); 10. 22-Jeff Pellersels (10); 11. 5-Eric Winlel (7); 12. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (11); 13. 55-Joseph Kouba (12); 14. 73-Bill Deay (13); 15. 13-Dave Murphy (18); 16. 2-Leon DeBoer (5); 17. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (9); 18. (DNF) 1A-Brad Anderson (2).

Heat 1 : 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 2. 22-Jeff Pellersels (6); 3. 91-Rick Shuman (7); 4. 16-Anna Hippe (2); 5. 55-Joseph Kouba (3); 6. 13-Dave Murphy (5); 7. 5-Eric Winlel (1).

Heat 2 : 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (5); 2. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (4); 3. 1A-Brad Anderson (2); 4. 2-Leon DeBoer (1); 5. (DNF) 14-Rob Sharits (3); 6. (DNF) 7X-Rick Jansma (6); 7. (DNF) 48-Neal Matuska (7).

Heat 3 : 1. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 2. 97-Bret Mellenberndt (7); 3. 13S-Shane Fick (2); 4. 1-Arlo Provost (1); 5. 27S-Tom Sires (4); 6. 7-Clinton Bruns (6); 7. 73-Bill Deay (5).

