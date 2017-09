MORLEY EXTENDS IMRA LEAD WIH 34 VICTORY

From USAC

Burlington, IA…….. He led the final 2ix laps to beat Tyson Hart, who led the first nine. Adam Taylor was third ahead of Jeff Mallonee and Kurt Mueller.

USAC SPEED2 DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 2, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 3. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 4. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 5. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 6. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 7. Blake Haynes (#9B Haynes). NT

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull).

FEATURE: (12 laps) 1. Dillon Morley, 2. Tyson Hart, 3. Adam Taylor, 4. Jeff Mallonee, 5. Kurt Mueller, 6. Blake Haynes, 7. Chris Bolander, (#2 Zero), 8. Jacob Sollenberger. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-9 Hart, Laps 10-15 Morley.

NEW SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-1,237, 2-Taylor-1,211, 3-Chase McDermand-990, 4-Sollenberger-883, 5-Hull-866, 6-Hart-760, 7-Brent Burrows-673, 8-Mueller-652, 9-Broc Hunnell-588, 10-Mallonee-535.

NEXT SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE: September 3 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway