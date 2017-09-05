Rob Lindsey Wins WSS Iron Man Wingless Challenge At Coos Bay

By Ben DeatherageCoos Bay, Oregon- The Wingless Sprint Series would pay their one and only visit to Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday, September 2nd. The track would put on the Iron Man Wingless Challenge and would see a good car count at the coastal venue. Seventeen teams from the states of Oregon, Washington, and California would be in attendance.

Rob Lindsey managed to best the field when the final flag would drop. It is the third win of the season for the Sherwood driver and his second in a row. Lindsay Barney, from Eagle Creek, was second followed by Salem’s Tim Alberding in third. The balance of the top five would consist of two Washington drivers. Pat Canfield, of Arial, got fourth and behind him, in fifth, was Burlington chauffeur Ryan Cully.

Atascadero, California ace Ryan Stolz was fastest in qualifying while Hody O’Dell got the job done in the trophy dash. Heat race winners were O’Dell and Lindsay Barney.

The Wingless Sprint Series head to Sunset Speedway Park on Saturday, September 9th for their final race of the 2017 season. The champion will officially be crowned at the end of the night and it should be another action packed race. Be sure and visit wingless.nwextremeseries.com for the latest stories, news, points, and more regarding the Wingless Sprint Series. Also, check out the series on Facebook by visiting “Wingless Sprint Series” or “Northwest Wingless Tour” and clicking “Like”.

Race Results:

Iron Man Wingless Challenge

Wingless Sprint Series Race #12

Saturday, September 2nd, 2017

Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon

A Feature: 1. 23-Rob Lindsey, ; 2. 57-Lindsay Barney, ; 3. 52-Tim Alberding, ; 4. 25-Pat Canfield, ; 5. 21J-Ryan Cully, ; 6. 63-Ryan Stolz, ; 7. 3-Dave May, ; 8. 4D-Cooper Desbiens, ; 9. 7-Gary Lynch, ; 10. 15-Mike Crawford, ; 11. 50-Brad Rhodes, ; 12. 8H-Lance Hallmark, ; 13. 27W-Guy Weedman, ; 14. 26-Timothy Kennedy, ; 15. 99-Lawrence VanHoof, ; 16. 14-Robert O’Neil, ; 17. 11M-Hody O’Dell,

Dash: 1. 11M-Hody O’Dell, ; 2. 8H-Lance Hallmark, ; 3. 57-Lindsay Barney, ; 4. 23-Rob Lindsey, ; 5. 52-Tim Alberding, ; 6. 63-Ryan Stolz,

Heat 1: 1. 11M-Hody O’Dell, ; 2. 63-Ryan Stolz, ; 3. 52-Tim Alberding, ; 4. 25-Pat Canfield, ; 5. 3-Dave May, ; 6. 21J-Ryan Cully, ; 7. 27W-Guy Weedman, ; 8. 99-Lawrence VanHoof, ; 9. 26-Timothy Kennedy,

Heat 2: 1. 57-Lindsay Barney, ; 2. 8H-Lance Hallmark, ; 3. 23-Rob Lindsey, ; 4. 50-Brad Rhodes, ; 5. 7-Gary Lynch, ; 6. 15-Mike Crawford, ; 7. 14-Robert O’Neil, ; 8. 4D-Cooper Desbiens,

Qualifying: 1. 63-Ryan Stolz, ; 2. 23-Rob Lindsey, ; 3. 52-Tim Alberding, ; 4. 57-Lindsay Barney, ; 5. 11M-Hody O’Dell, ; 6. 8H-Lance Hallmark, ; 7. 99-Lawrence VanHoof, ; 8. 7-Gary Lynch, ; 9. 25-Pat Canfield, ; 10. 4D-Cooper Desbiens, ; 11. 21J-Ryan Cully, ; 12. 15-Mike Crawford, ; 13. 27W-Guy Weedman, ; 14. 50-Brad Rhodes, ; 15. 3-Dave May, ; 16. 14-Robert O’Neil, ; 17. 26-Timothy Kennedy