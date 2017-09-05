TAYLOR TOPS MORLEY IN SPOON RIVER IMRA 20-LAPPER

From USAC

Canton, Ill…….. Morley led the first three laps, then Taylor led the rest to beat Morley, Brent Burrows, Broc Hunnell and Austin Archdale.

USAC SPEED2 DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 3, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 2. Austin Archdale (#2a Archdale), 3. Shane Morgan (#15 Morgan), 4. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 6. Denny England (#19E England), 7. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 8. Mike Brooks (#15s Morgan). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 2. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 3. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 4. Brent Burrows (#51 Myers), 5. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 6. Robby McQuinn (#09 McQuinn), 7. Johnny Murdock (#0 Zero), 8. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Adam Taylor, 2. Dillon Morley, 3. Brent Burrows, 4. Broc Hunnell, 5. Austin Archdale, 6. Robby McQuinn, 7. Shane Morgan, 8. Andy Baugh, 9. Chase McDermand, 10. Jeremy Hull, 11. Jacob Sollenberger, 12. Dave Baugh, 13. Kurt Mueller, 14. Johnny Murdock, 15. Denny England, 16. Mike Brooks. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Morley, Laps 4-20 Taylor.

NEW SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-1,312; 2-Taylor-1,287, 3-McDeRmand-1,040, 4-Sollenberger-929, 5-Hull-913, 6-Tyson Hart-760, 7-Burrows-742, 8-Mueller-691, 9-Hunnell-657, 10-Andy Baugh-559.

NEXT SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE: September 9 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway