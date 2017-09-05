Tyler Courtney Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Petaluma

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 4, 2017 – Petaluma, California – Petaluma Speedway – “California Sprint Week”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Geoff Ensign, 44E, Ensign-13.774; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-13.822; 3. Tyler Courtney, 56, Phulps-13.915; 4. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-13.935; 5. Cody Wlliams, 44, Jory-13.976; 6. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.103; 7. Austin Liggett, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.154; 8. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-14.198; 9. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-14.234; 10. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-14.269; 11. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.280; 12. Ronnie Gardner, 3T, Finkenbinder-14.357; 13. John Clark, 12J, Clark-14.444; 14. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-14.491; 15. Max Adams, 42, Cheney-14.511; 16. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.537; 17. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-14.726; 18. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-15.009.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gansen, 2. A.Williams, 3. Ensign, 4. Spencer, 5. Liggett, 6. Clark. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. D.Gardner, 3. Thomas, 4. C.Williams, 5. Timmons, 6. Ellertson. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Adams, 2. McCarthy, 3. Courtney, 4. R.Gardner, 5. Roa, 6. L.Williams. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Geoff Ensign, 4. Cody Williams, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Jake Swanson, 7. Brody Roa, 8. Austin Liggett, 9. Ryan Timmons, 10. Chris Gansen, 11. John Clark, 12. Matt McCarthy, 13. Jeremy Ellertson, 14. Max Adams, 15. Austin Williams, 16. Mike Spencer, 17. Ronnie Gardner, 18. Logan Williams. NT

**Thomas flipped during second heat. Roa flipped during third heat. Adams flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-26 D.Gardner, Laps 27-30 Courtney

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Jake Swanson (17th to 6th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEW CALIFORNIA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1. Courtney-206, 2. D.Gardner-200, 3. Ensign-195, 4. Roa-188, 5. Thomas-184, 6. Swanson-177, 7. Abreu-154, 8. Bernal-146, 9. C.Williams-127, 10. Spencer-122.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: September 7 – Chico, CA – Silver Dollar Speedway – “Gold Cup Race of Champions” – “California Sprint Week”