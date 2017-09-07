Jason Johnson Scores Willamette Victory in Lapped Traffic

From Anthony Corini

LEBANON, OR – September 6, 2017 – Jason Johnson took the lead from Daryn Pittman on lap 15 in heavy traffic and never looked back. Just two laps earlier Pittman snuck under race-long leader Shane Stewart, who succumbed to a flat tire later in the race. Pittman settled for second with his Kasey Kahne Racing teammate, Brad Sweet coming home third to complete the podium at Willamette Speedway.

Heading into tonight’s action, Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman had collectively won the last five World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Features and it looked early on as if though one of them would claim the victory again. Stewart won the Craftsman Club Dash and led the first 12 laps in search for his second consecutive victory. Stewart navigated the top of the 3/10th mile oval masterfully and looked strong. Pittman began making the bottom work in second and closed in as lapped traffic thickened.

Pittman got underneath Stewart in turn three and led for two laps before getting hung up behind lapped traffic allowing both Stewart and Jason Johnson to close in. The three drivers waged war for the top spot with Johnson taking the position coming to the line on the 15th circuit.

Johnson took the lead and extended it quickly. He survived a trio of cautions in the final six laps, including one for early race leader Stewart, in route to his fourth win of the 2017 Season.

“That was a lot of fun. I thought the track was great. I know it was a little wet early on but come Feature time it had two lanes,” an elated Johnson said in Victory Lane while holding his son, Jaxx. Johnson was, as always, thankful for his entire crew’s effort and sponsors that allow him to get up and down the road with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

Pittman settled for second with Brad Sweet coming on late to finish on the podium once again. Kraig Kinser, who set fast time in Qualifying, and Donny Schatz completed the top five.

Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year contenders Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks had strong runs finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. Logan Schuchart finished eighth with 19th-starting David Gravel and 20th-starting Jamie Veal completing the top ten. Gravel picked up KSE Hard Charger honors.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series continues their West Coast swing at the 64th Annual Gold Cup Race of Champions on Friday and Saturday at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. The Outlaws conclude their West Coast swing the following weekend at the scenic Calistoga Speedway. For information on this weekend’s Gold Cup Race of Champions, click here.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Williamette Speedway

Lebanon, OR

Wednesday September 6, 2017

Qualifying: 1. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 11.807; 2. 41-Jason Johnson, 11.83; 3. 9-Daryn Pittman, 11.856; 4. 2-Shane Stewart, 11.867; 5. 7S-Jason Sides, 11.953; 6. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.968; 7. 17-Jac Haudenschild, 12; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.024; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.087; 10. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.173; 11. 4-Paul McMahan, 12.177; 12. 44W-Austen Wheatley, 12.243; 13. 5-David Gravel, 12.271; 14. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.272; 15. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 12.284; 16. 19-Brent Marks, 12.295; 17. 18S-Jason Solwold, 12.319; 18. 7N-Roger Crockett, 12.359; 19. 13-Clyde Knipp, 12.377; 20. 35-Jamie Veal, 12.399; 21. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.456; 22. 21W-Jake Wheeler, 12.52; 23. 5X-Brian Boswell, 12.661; 24. 55-Trey Starks, 14.458

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser [1]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [4]; 4. 17-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [6]; 6. 13-Clyde Knipp [7]; 7. 5-David Gravel [5]; 8. 21W-Jake Wheeler [8]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 2. 7S-Jason Sides [2]; 3. 4-Paul McMahan [4]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3]; 5. 18S-Jason Solwold [6]; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]; 7. 35-Jamie Veal [7]; 8. 5X-Brian Boswell [8]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [3]; 4. 44W-Austen Wheatley [4]; 5. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [5]; 6. 7N-Roger Crockett [6]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 55-Trey Starks [8]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps) – 1. 2-Shane Stewart [1]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [2]; 3. 9-Daryn Pittman [3]; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]; 5. 7S-Jason Sides [5]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet [6]

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Jason Johnson [2][$6,000]; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman [3][$3,500]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [6][$2,000]; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4][$1,800]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz [9][$1,500]; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [7][$1,400]; 7. 19-Brent Marks [13][$1,350]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart [11][$1,300]; 9. 5-David Gravel [19][$1,250]; 10. 35-Jamie Veal [20][$1,200]; 11. 2-Shane Stewart [1][$900]; 12. 4-Paul McMahan [8][$800]; 13. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [15][$700]; 14. 7S-Jason Sides [5][$650]; 15. 44W-Austen Wheatley [12][$600]; 16. 18S-Jason Solwold [14][$550]; 17. 55-Trey Starks [24][$500]; 18. W20-Greg Wilson [21][$500]; 19. 17-Jac Haudenschild [10][$500]; 20. 7N-Roger Crockett [18][$500]; 21. 1A-Jacob Allen [17][$500]; 22. 21W-Jake Wheeler [22][$500]; 23. 5X-Brian Boswell [23][$500]; 24. 13-Clyde Knipp [16][$500]; Lap Leaders: Shane Stewart 1-12, Daryn Pittman 13-14, Jason Johnson 15-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 5-David Gravel[+10]