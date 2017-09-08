Patriot Sprint Tour American Series Championship Decided This Friday at Freedom Motorsports Park

By Paul Harkenrider

(Delevan, NY)

Bradford, PA pilot Jared Zimbardi currently holds a 25 point lead over Steve Collins, and a 69 point advantage over third place driver, Kyle Drum.

All three drivers have had outstanding seasons on the tour with Zimbardi notching four American tour wins (Outlaw, Raceway 7, Fonda, Stateline) along with five podium finishes. Collins picked up wins at Ransomville and Stateline with seven podium finishes. Kyle Drum is still searching for his first series win of the year, but consistency has been the story for the Wayland veteran finishing on the podium three times, along with a number top fives.

It has been storied year as well for teenage driver, Jordan Thomas who recently picked up his first career win at the Orange County Fair Speedway back on August 19. He also has three podium finishes that puts him fourth in the 2017 American tour standings.

Derek Jonathan and Josh Azzi have been true Patriots all season attending all American tour races traveling hundreds of miles all over New York State and Pennsylvania, plus Ohio. They sit 5th and 6th in points, respectively.

Freedom Motorsports Park returns to the PST schedule for the first time since 2015 when ironically Steve Collins scored his first career Patriot Sprint Tour win over Jared Zimbardi and Justin Barger. Kyle Drum finished fourth in that event two seasons ago.

Fans as always are encouraged to visit patriotsprinttour.com for view the entire PST American Point Standings, schedule info, and other relevant news. You can also like ‘Patriot Sprint Tour’ on facebook and follow @PatriotSprints on Instagram and Twitter.

2017 PST American Point Standings: 1) 35-Jared Zimbardi (2291) 2) 67-Steve Collins (2266) 3) 47-Kyle Drum (2222) 4) 79-Jordan Thomas (2071) 5) 81-Derek Jonathan (1880) 6) 17z-Josh Azzi (1865) 7) 98-Joe Trenca (1376) 8) 48jr-Darryl Ruggles (1337) 9) X-Dan Bennett (1216) 10) 54j-David Just (1102)