WIRE-TO-WIRE FOR GARDNER AT CHICO

By Lance Jennings

Chico, CA……..Damion Gardner of Concord, Calif. is back atop the AMSOIL USAC/CRA points after leading all 30 laps to win Thursday night’s 64th “Cold Cup Race of Champions” feature at Silver Dollar Speedway. He also grabs the California Sprint Week” point lead as well entering the final two races at Watsonville Friday and Hanford Saturday. Jake Swanson took second Thursday ahead of Tyler Courtney, Kevin Thomas Jr. and Geoff Ensign.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 7, 2017 – Chico, California – Siller Dollar Speedway – 64th “Gold Cup Race of Champions” – “California Sprint Week”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cory Eliason, 83SA, Tiner-13.916; 2. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-14.054; 3. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-14.071; 4. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.089; 5. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-14.200; 6. Carson Macedo, 42, Cheney-14.204; 7. Austin Liggett, 3T, Finkenbinder-14.211; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.279; 9. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-14.282; 10. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.291; 11. Tyler Courtney, 56, Phulps-14.314; 12. Chase Majdic, 19, Wolf-14.329; 13. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-14.375; 14. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-384; 15. Chase Johnson, 68, Thomas-14.507; 16. Colby Copeland, 24C, Copeland-14.531; 17. Jeremy Chisum, 8X, Chisum-14.545; 18. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-14.552; 19. Rico Abreu, 24, Abreu-14.559; 20. Steven Ingraham, 93, Ingraham-14.563; 21. Jeremy Hawes, 21, Hawes-14.633; 22. Buddy Kofoid, 4X, Kofoid-14.641; 23. Kalib Henry, 7, Snow-14.758; 24. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-14.771; 25. Jimmy Trulli, 33T, Trulli-14.795; 26. Kyler Shaw, F4, Shaw-14.894; 27. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.909; 28. Koen Shaw, 88K, Shaw-15.024; 29. Brian Grier, 35, Grier-15.030; 30. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-15.169; 31. Scott Males, 14, Males-15.374; 32. Jim Richardson, 8, Richardson-16.144; 33. Adam Brenton, 28B, Brenton-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Eliason, 2. Hawes, 3. A.Williams, 4. Spencer, 5. L.Williams, 6. Grier, 7. Trulli, 8. Chisum. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gansen, 2. Roa, 3. Swanson, 4. Macedo, 5. Kofoid, 6. Adams, 7. Kyler Shaw. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Courtney, 2. Gardner, 3. Liggett, 4. Abreu, 5. Johnson, 6. Henry. 7. McCarthy, 8. Males. NT

PYROTECT RACING CELLS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Thomas, 2. Ingraham, 3. Ellertson, 4. Ensign, 5. Madgic, 6. Copeland, 7. Richardson, 8. KoenShaw. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Copeland, 2. Johnson, 3. Majdic, 4. Ky.Shaw, 5. Henry, 6. Kofoid, 7. L.Williams, 8. Trulli, 9. Adams, 10. McCarthy, 11. Ko.Shaw, 12. Males, 13. Richardson, 14. Grier. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Geoff Ensign, 6. Carson Macedo, 7. Chase Johnson, 8. Cory Eliason, 9. Austin Liggett, 10. Chris Gansen, 11. Colby Copeland, 12. Rico Abreu, 13. Buddy Kofoid, 14. Jeremy Hawes, 15. Kyler Shaw, 16. Jeremy Ellertson, 17. Kalib Henry, 18. Steven Ingraham, 19. Brody Roa, 20. Chase Majdic, 21. Austin Williams, 22. Logan Williams, 23. Mike Spencer. NT

———————–

**Brenton flipped during hotlaps. Chisum flipped during the first heat. Grier flipped during the semi.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Gardner

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (12th to 4th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:1-Gardner-980, 2-Roa-937, 3-Swanson-924, 4-Spencer-817, 5-A.Williams-715, 6-Cody Williams-628, 7-L.Williams-571, 8-Adams-555, 9-Gansen-553, 10-Richard Vander Weerd-455.

NEW CALIFORNIA SPRINT WEEK POINTS:1. D.Gardner-281, 2. Courtney-278, 3. Ensign-261, 4. Swanson-255, 5. Thomas-253, 6. Roa-221, 7. Abreu-198, 8. Liggett-169, 9. Spencer-152, 10. Ryan Bernal-146.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: September 8 – Watsonville, CA – Ocean Speedway – “California Sprint Week”