Kirkland Runs To Victory With ASCS Frontier At Gallatin Speedway

BELGRADE, Mont. (September 8, 2017) – The final point’s race of the 2017 season for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is in the books, and Montana’s Trever Kirkland picked up his third career win with the Montana based region to kick off the Big Sky Super Nationals at Gallatin Speedway.

Kirkland’s lone win on the season, the No. 37 paced the field from the pole position. Moving from fourth to second was South Dakota’s Clint Anderson with Bryan Brown making moves from 10th to complete Friday’s podium.

Piloting the No. 23n, Washington’s J.J. Hickle tore through the field from 19th to fourth with Jeremy McCune fifth after gridding the field 12th. Mindy McCord crossed sixth with Roger Cummings advancing from 14th to seventh. Shad Peterson followed from 13th with Damon McCune in tow from 18th. David Hoiness completed the top-ten and ended his night as the 2017 Brodix ASCS Frontier Region Champion.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region has two non-point special events left on the 2017 season at Billings Motorsports Park in Billings, Mont. on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16. The race is run in conjunction with the NSA Sprint Series and pays $2,000 to win, $300 to start each night.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade Mont.

Friday, September 8, 2017

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9A-Clint Anderson, [2]; 2. 31-Shane Moore, [3]; 3. 66-Lany Reber, [1]; 4. 8-Randy Dolberg, [5]; 5. 2-Shad Petersen, [6]; 6. 96-Beau Brown, [7]; 7. 77-Damon McCune, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [6]; 2. 37-Trever Kirkland, [4]; 3. 33-Robert DeHaan, [3]; 4. 38B-Bryan Brown, [5]; 5. 35-Charles (Chip) Roe, [1]; (DNS) 23N-J.J. Hickle,

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Mindy McCord, [1]; 2. 27DD-David Hoiness, [4]; 3. 24M-Rich Martin, [2]; 4. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [3]; 5. 00-Roger Cummings, [6]; 6. 2X-Mike Manwill, [5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland, [1]; 2. 9A-Clint Anderson, [4]; 3. 38B-Bryan Brown, [10]; 4. 23N-J.J. Hickle, [19]; 5. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [12]; 6. 11-Mindy McCord, [6]; 7. 00-Roger Cummings, [14]; 8. 2-Shad Petersen, [13]; 9. 77-Damon McCune, [18]; 10. 27DD-David Hoiness, [8]; 11. 31-Shane Moore, [7]; 12. 66-Lany Reber, [11]; 13. 35-Charles (Chip) Roe, [15]; 14. 96-Beau Brown, [16]; 15. (DNF) 2JR-Kelly Miller, [2]; 16. (DNF) 24M-Rich Martin, [3]; 17. (DNF) 33-Robert DeHaan, [5]; 18. (DNF) 2X-Mike Manwill, [17]; 19. (DNF) 8-Randy Dolberg, [9]