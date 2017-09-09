Morgan Holds Off Herrera For ASCS Red River Score At Flint Creek Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

COLDORD, Okla. (September 8, 2017) – Watching Wayne Johnson run away with a nearly six second lead on Friday night, a flat right rear on the No. 2c changed everything with three laps to go for Dustin Morgan who held off the hard charging No. 45x of Johnny Herrera at Flint Creek Speedway for his first career triumph with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

“Second sucks. To be standing here with the win feels great,” commented Morgan. Talking about the closing laps and his race with the No. 45x, Dustin paid compliment to Johnny, “I have to give props to Johnny. He had the chance to serve me up and punt me and he didn’t. He raced me clean.”

Two attempts at the start as three cars tangled on the first attempt, the restart saw Wayne Johnson shoot to the lead from the right of the front row.

Steadily moving away from the field as the race stayed under green flag conditions, Johnson looked to be on his way to a $2,500 payday. Coming around to two laps to run, the Outlaw Wings No. 2c suddenly took flight as the right rear tire cut down and shredded, sending Johnson flipping over the wall in turn-three. Wayne was unharmed.

Advancing to the lead, Morgan had his hands full as Johnny Herrera raced every inch of the high-banked oval for a run on the Ark Wrecking No. 93. Racing under the white flag, Herrera rolled off the second turn with a full head of steam on the high line. Blocked by Morgan into three, Johnny turned the car down the track but would not be able to steal away the win from Dustin Morgan with the No. 93 winning by just 0.097 seconds.

Second, from the seventh starting spot, Herrera was joined on the podium by Blake Hahn with Alex Sewell fourth. Seth Bergman moved to fifth after starting ninth with Matt Covington moving forward six spots. Kade Morton seventh was trailed by Kyle Chady, Jared Sewell, and Wayne Johnson to complete the top-ten.

Friday’s A-Feature was 27 laps in honor of Terry Walker, the grandfather of Mickey Walker who is a regular competitor in ASCS competition. Terry lost his battle with cancer earlier in the week.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races next at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock Ark. with the ASCS Mid-South Region on Saturday, September 9. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River Region

Flint Creek Speedway – Colcord, Okla.

Friday, September 8, 2017

Car Count: 14

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox, [2]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, [3]; 4. 93-Dustin Morgan, [5]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, [4]; 6. 57-Kyle Chady, [6]; (DNS) 10-Kevin Brewer,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton, [4]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [6]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman, [3]; 5. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [7]; 6. 95-Matt Covington, [5]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [1]

A Feature (27 Laps): 1. 93-Dustin Morgan, [1]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [7]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [9]; 6. 95-Matt Covington, [12]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton, [10]; 8. 57-Kyle Chady, [11]; 9. 44-Jared Sewell, [13]; 10. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 11. 7M-Chance Morton, [4]; 12. 23B-Brian Bell, [6]; 13. 10-Kevin Brewer, [14]; 14. 26M-Fred Mattox, [8]