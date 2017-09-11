Jonathan Cornell Victorious At ASCS Warrior At Lake Ozark Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (September 9, 2017)

While Cornell gridded the field fifth, the early lead was in the hands of Ayrton Gennetten. Finding traffic inside the first five laps, Cornell had worked into second and used traffic to advance to the race lead on Lap 7. From there, Cornell was unchallenged.Moving up from seventh, Miles Paulus crossed second with Austin Alumbaugh third. Ayrton Gennetten ended up fourth with Kyle Bellm racing from ninth to fifth. Dustin Barks was sixth with Randy Martin seventh. Zach Davis from 15th finished eighth with Evan Martin and Dustin Homan making up the top-ten.The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps hits Lake Ozark Speedway once more on Saturday, September 16.For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.Race Results:ASCS Warrior RegionLake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.Saturday, September 9, 2017Car Count: 17Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [3]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 4. 24S-Ricky Lee Stangl, [1]; 5. 43-Frank Brown, [2]; 6. 49B-Ben Brown, [5]Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 2. 14-Randy Martin, [4]; 3. 6-Bryan Grimes, [2]; 4. 10-Dustin Homan, [6]; 5. 0-Mike Trent, [5]; 6. (DNF) 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [1]Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Dustin Barks, [1]; 2. 4-Evan Martin, [4]; 3. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 4. 51-Mitchell Moore, [5]; 5. 3Z-Zach Davis, [2]A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [5]; 2. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]; 3. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [2]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [9]; 6. 22-Dustin Barks, [3]; 7. 14-Randy Martin, [6]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis, [15]; 9. 4-Evan Martin, [8]; 10. 10-Dustin Homan, [1]; 11. 0-Mike Trent, [13]; 12. 51-Mitchell Moore, [11]; 13. 49B-Ben Brown, [16]; 14. 6-Bryan Grimes, [10]; 15. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [17]; 16. 24S-Ricky Lee Stangl, [12]; 17. 43-Frank Brown, [14]