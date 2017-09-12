Ian Madsen and KCP Racing Capture Second Jerry Richert Memorial

PETERSEN MEDIA



“This team has been really strong since night in Florida back in February, and it is really cool that we still are just as good and if not better here in September,” Madsen said.

Saturday night, Madsen and team kicked the night off by getting the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring backed No. 18 timed in quickest in time trials.

Taking the green flag for the heat race in the second row, Madsen was able to pick up a couple of positions as he finished second and moved into the nightly redraw. Pulling the six pill, Madsen would find himself taking the green flag out of the third row on a very well prepared racing surface.

Flexing his muscle, the Knoxville Raceway Champion quickly worked into the second position as the caution flag flew on the eighth circuit. Lining up right behind race leader, Bill Balog, Madsen would stalk Balog until the 12th lap where he made a big move to get the race lead and would never look back as he cruised to his 11th win of the season.

Friday night Madsen was also in action in Superior, WI. Timing in 12th quickest in time trials, Madsen would race his way to the heat race win. Lining up in the fifth row of the feature event, Madsen had a very strong entry in the feature as he carved his way to second as he found himself chasing after Balog, just as he did on Saturday night.

Closing in on Balog, Madsen would look to take over the race lead as they battled in traffic, but the red flag was needed and progress would be halted with just six laps to go.

Back underway, Madsen really didn’t have anything for him in clean air, but a last corner pass attempt would come up just short as he settled for second at the line.

“To come out and run top-two the first night, and win the second night is a pretty good weekend,” Madsen noted. “These guys work hard, we have great partners, so all of this success is a great thing for everyone involved.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, Team Kline Electric, Greenland Homes, Team Excavating, TammyHeckart.com, Finer Cuts Lawn and Landscape, Des Moines Area Roofing, Quality Traffic Control, Bergen Paulsen, Coverage Direct, Monarch’s, and Revolution Race Gear for their support this season.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-76, Wins-11, Top-5’s- 32, Top 10’s-51

ON TAP: Madsen and the KCP Racing team will return to action this week for a three race swing with the IRA kicking off at Route 66 Speedway in Joilet, IL Weds., Spencer, IA on Friday, and Deer Creek, MN on Saturday.

STAY CONNECTED: To keep up with Ian, make sure you follow him on twitter by clicking over to www.twitter.com/IanMadsen. You can also visit the team’s brand new website at www.kcpracing.com, and follow the team on Twitter @KCPRacing.