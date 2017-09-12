Kyle Hirst Scores First World of Outlaws Win with KSE Racing Products

PETERSEN MEDIA



Friday night at the Gold Cup Race of Champions, Hirst went toe-to-toe with Shane Stewart and finally picked up his first World of Outlaws win after coming close on a handful of previous occasions.

Not to be outdone, Stewart came back the very next night and was dominant during the 40-lap feature event, as he used his KSE Racing Products to claim his first career Gold Cup Race of Champions win, and join his car owner Kyle Larson on the list of race winners.

While Hirst and Stewart stole weekend honors, young Michael Kofoid kicked the famed Gold Cup off in style on Wednesday night as he used his KSE Racing Products to lead all 30-laps to score his second career Civil War Series feature event win.

Kevin Thomas, Jr made the long tow from Indy worth it for CA Sprint Week as he picked up win on Friday and Saturday night at Ocean Speedway and Keller Auto Speedway to give himself three CA Sprint Week wins in 2017.

Spencer Bayston continued to run well with the Keith Kunz team as he took top honors at the Tom Knowles Memorial on Saturday night at Spoon River, as Tyler Thomas was all victorious with the POWRi by way of his Jacksonville Speedway win on Friday night.

Jonathan Cornell and Dustin Morgan were victorious with ASCS, as Dylan Westbrook, and Tyler Drueke also won with KSE Racing Products.

