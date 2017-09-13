Bowers’ Consistent Speed Finally Pays Off for First Victory of Season

Inside Line Promotions

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (Sept. 13, 2017) – Ryan Bowers had come close to reaching Victory Lane plenty of times this season before he earned his first victory of the season last Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway with the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series.

“We’ve been fast pretty much every night, but we haven’t been able to seal the deal,” he said. “It was great to finally win one.”

Bowers drew a pill that put him and the Seidenkranz Brothers Racing team deep in the field, but that didn’t cause a problem. He started fifth in his heat race and grabbed the win with a last-lap pass.

“That put us seventh in the challenge race and we finished second,” Bowers said. “We drew second for the inversion and started on the front row of the A Main.”

Bowers quickly rocketed to the lead and he led the first half of the race before being passed by Brooke Tatnell. Bowers kept rolling around the track looking for traffic when Tatnell’s engine started to smoke.

“The No. 14 pulled into the infield and we were able to hold off the No. 84 for the last couple laps,” Bowers said. “We capitalized and parked it.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Bowers’ 4-year-old son asked him when he was going to win. Bowers told him that it might not be until next year, but was delighted to pull one off this season.

“That might have taken the pressure off of me,” Bowers said. “He was pretty happy to get up on the win spot as he calls it.”

This was the team’s first win with the No. 64, which honors their father. It marked the 11th UMSS win and 12th career victory for Bowers.

“The team has been working hard and everything is coming together really well,” he said.

Bowers has his first doubleheader of the season this weekend when he competes on Friday at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa, and Saturday at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., with the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series. There will also be a pre-race meet and greet party at Hilltop Camper and RV on Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m.

“We’ve got a lot going on at the end of the season, but we’re ready for it,” Bowers said.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 9 – Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. – Heat race: 1 (5); Challenge race: 2 (7); Feature: 1 (2).

UP NEXT –

Friday at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa, and Saturday at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., with the Upper Midwest Sprint Series

MEDIA LINKS –

