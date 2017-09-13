Selinsgrove, Bedford on deck; Pennsylvania welcomes Arctic Cat All Stars for final visit of 2017

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (September 13, 2017) – Comprised of two events at two different facilities, the final Central Pennsylvania invasion of the season will include visits to Selinsgrove Speedway and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17. The traveling band of winged warriors will race for a total winner’s share equaling $13,000 during the two-day trek, $8,000 of it during Selinsgrove Speedway’s season ending Jim Nace Memorial/National Open on Saturday.

Including their first visit in 1970, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions have made 15 prior appearances at Selinsgrove Speedway, each resulting in a different main event winner. Danny Dietrich, a two-time winner with the Series this season, is the most recent to visit Selinsgrove Speedway victory lane during Arctic Cat All Star competition, earning high honors on April 24, 2016.

After a one-night showdown at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, September 16, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will move southwest and enter action at the Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway in Bedford on Sunday, September 17. Unlike Selinsgrove, Bedford’s history involving the Arctic Cat All Stars is fairly short, only hosting the regional travelers on five occasions since their debut in 2001. One trend that Selinsgrove and Bedford do share is a diverse win list; there has yet to be a repeat Arctic Cat All Star winner at the Bedford half-mile.

Moving closer and closer toward a record-tying sixth Series championship, Alvada, Ohio’s Chad Kemenah will lead the Arctic Cat All Star charge into Central Pennsylvania. The three-time winner in 2017, one of which at Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway during the Series’ first visit in late April, holds a 350-point cushion over Kunkletown, Pennsylvania’s Ryan Smith. Smith, who owns one Arctic Cat All Star victory during competition in 2017, will enter the two-race stand in hopes to furthering his Central Pennsylvania momentum streak. Most recently, the “Kunkletown Kid” finished second during the 50th Annual Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway.

New Castle, Indiana’s Caleb Armstrong, “Mad Max” Stambaugh, and recent $10,000 winner at Wayne County (OH) Speedway, Caleb Helms, currently find themselves third through fifth in the Arctic Cat All Star championship standings. For Stambaugh, following the Arctic Cat All Star trail full-time is a first-ever experience, now leading the EMi Rookie of the Year standings aboard the Ray Marshall Motorsports entry.

Selinsgrove Speedway officials will open pit gates at 4:00pm on Saturday, September 16. A mandatory meeting for all Arctic Cat All Star competitors will be hosted at 5:45pm, followed by hot laps at 6:30pm, sharp. Those seeking extra news and notes can find Selinsgrove Speedway live on the Web at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway officials will allow pit access beginning at 4:00pm on Sunday, September 17. The mandatory drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30pm, followed by hot laps at 6:00pm. More information can be found on the Web at www.bedfordspeedway.com.

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (September 13, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah -5710

2. Ryan Smith – 5360

3. Caleb Armstrong – 5128

4. Max Stambaugh – 4818

5. Caleb Helms – 4726

6. Brandon Spithaler – 4461

7. T.J. Michael – 4399

8. Tyler Esh – 4373

9. Tim Shaffer – 4350

10. Brandon Matus – 4200

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.