Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Take On Royal Purple King Of The Wings Sprints

By Ben Deatherage

It will also mark the first of three consecutive nights where the best pavement Sprint Car pilots defend their home turf against the cars and stars of the Royal Purple King Of The Wing Series.

It will no doubt be a big weekend of racing with around thirty-forty teams expected to make the journey to the state of Idaho. For Magic Valley Speedway it will be the biggest race the facility has ever hosted.

“We’re very excited to have this series here and no doubt it is the biggest thing we’ve ever had here,” commented Eddy McKean promoter Magic Valley Speedway, “the track was repaved last September and it should be a good show.”

Once Thursday night is all completed the drivers will travel to Meridian Speedway for a two-night stand on Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, the 16th.

After six completed races for the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars there were five different winners. Aaron Willison is the only driver to win twice while Kyle Alberding, Bryan Warf, Tony Thomas, and Matt Hein are all one-time winners.

The Royal Purple King Of The Wing Series has only completed two races in 2017. Troy DeCaire was the big winner at Michigan’s Kalamazoo Speedway on July 20th while the following night Bobby Santos III would get the job done at Toledo Speedway, in Ohio. The third race of that weekend, the 22nd, was unfortunately rained out at Auto City Speedway in Flint Michigan.

Admission prices for Thursday at Magic Valley Speedway are $25.00 for Adults and Kids (6-12) are $7.00 each. Gates open at 4:00 PM and Racing starts at 6:00. Friday and Saturday at Meridian are $18.00 each night for Adults, Seniors/Military $15.50, Kids (7-11) $6.50, and a Family Pass (including 2 Adults and up to 4 kids) for $46.00. Gates open at 4:00 PM each night and Racing begins at 6:30.

