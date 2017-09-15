EXTRA CASH AVAILABLE TO MACH 1 CHASSIS RACERS AT CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS

by Tommy Goudge

(September 15, 2017) – Ohsweken, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway officials are pleased to announce that Mach 1 Chassis will again sponsor cash awards at the Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend.

Mach 1 Chassis will pay an extra $100 to each team utilizing a Mach 1 Chassis which qualifies for the 35 lap, $12,000-to-win A-Feature on Saturday night, and $200 to the highest-finishing Mach 1 Chassis overall. Seven drivers on the pre-entry list of 63 are currently eligible for the award, including: Jamie Turner (Caistor Centre, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), Coleman Gulick (Chenango Forks, New York), Matt Billings (Brockville, Ontario – Empire Super Sprints), Dave Axton (Port Byron, New York – Empire Super Sprints), Curtis Gartly (Thamesford, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), Mark Smith (Sunbury, Pennsylvania – Empire Super Sprints), and Alex Vigneault (Trois-Rivieres, Quebec – Empire Super Sprints).

Many other cash prizes will also be available, pushing the total purse for the Saturday, September 16 event over $70,000. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements regarding Canada’s largest short track event!

About Mach 1 Chassis: Since their start in 2008, Mach 1 Chassis has quickly raced into a leadership position in the design, engineering, and fabrication of fast and safe open wheel race car chassis. Drivers in Mach 1 Chassis are winning races in just about every major form of Sprint Car racing. Mach 1 Chassis is a major sponsor of the Empire Super Sprints, and presents a complete new frame to the winner of the tour’s annual Hard Luck Award. The Mach 1 Chassis shop is located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, just a few miles away from the famous Williams Grove Speedway. While chassis fabrication is their core business, they also specialize in custom fabrication – including bending and welding – for just about any motorsports-related project you can dream up! If you have an idea, they can help you turn that idea into a quality chassis, part, or tool. Call Mark Smith at 570-898-8018 or visit www.mach1chassis.com to get started today!