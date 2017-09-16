Eric Humphries Triumphant In Night One At Meridian With Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars/King Of The Wing

By Ben Deatherage

It marked the third occasion the NSRA regulars had visited the 1/4-mile oval. Twenty-nine teams would make the journey from the American states of Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, and Utah as well as theCanadian province of British Columbia.

Chowchilla, California driver Eric Humphries would start on the front row and was the leader on the opening lap. He would remain in the

position the entire way as he went on to win his first race of the season with both the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars and King Of The Wings. It also is the first career King Of The Wing for the Central Valley native.

Meridian’s Bryan Warf was a respectable second followed by fellow Meridian pilot Johnny Geisler, in third. The rest of the top five would

be made up of fourth finishing Matt Hein, out of Roseburg, Oregon, and Tristen Spiers, out of Adrian, Oregon and racing for Joey and Sarah Moore, in fifth.

Matt Hein was the quickest in qualifying in the early stages of the night. Heat race winners were Austin Carter of Clovis, California,

Johnny Giesler, Hein, and Carmichal, California’s Tom Baker. Ryan Orchard, from Sidney, British Columbia, was the victor in the consolation feature.

Meridian Speedway will be the site of the final race of the 2017 season for the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars on Saturday night.

Tickets are $18.00 each night for Adults, Seniors/Military $15.50, Kids (7-11) $6.50, and a Family Pass (including 2 Adults and up to 4 kids) for $46.00. Gates open at 4:00 PM each night and Racing begins at 6:30.

Race Results:

Royal Purple NSRA Race #8

Friday, September 15th, 2017

Meridian Speedway

Meridian, Idaho

A Feature: 1. 15-Eric Humphries, ; 2. 91-Bryan Warf, ; 3. 25J-Johnny Giesler, ; 4. 98H-Matt Hein, ; 5. 8-Tristen Spiers, ; 6. 76-Andy

Alberding, ; 7. 28-Colton Nelson, ; 8. 88-Jason Conn, ; 9. 43-Kyle Bergener, ; 10. 24-Jim Waters, ; 11. 68-Mike Anderson, ; 12. 2-Austin Carter, ; 13. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 14. 32-Ryan Orchard, ; 15. 14-Aaron Willison, ; 16. 4-Aiden Spiers, ; 17. 26-Anthony Quintana,

; 18. 3-Tom Baker, ; 19. 77-Matt Elliott, ; 20. 7-A.J. Russell, ; 21. 12-Ron Larson, ; 22. 36-Ryan Burdett, ; 23. 33-Kyle Alberding, ; 24. 9J-Stacey Jensen,

B Feature: 1. 32-Ryan Orchard, ; 2. 9J-Stacey Jensen, ; 3. 26-Anthony Quintana, ; 4. 2-Austin Carter, ; 5. 7V-Riley Rogers, ; 6. 9-Duane

Zeinstra, ; 7. 68L-Tom Paterson, ; 8. 12M-Aaron McPeak,

Heat 1: 1. 2-Austin Carter, ; 2. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 3. 4-Aiden Spiers, ; 4. 14-Aaron Willison, ; 5. 43-Kyle Bergener, ; 6. 36-Ryan Burdett,

; 7. 7V-Riley Rogers,

Heat 2: 1. 25J-Johnny Giesler, ; 2. 91-Bryan Warf, ; 3. 68-Mike Anderson, ; 4. 15-Eric Humphries, ; 5. 33-Kyle Alberding, ; 6. 9J-Stacey

Jensen,

Heat 3: 1. 98H-Matt Hein, ; 2. 7-A.J. Russell, ; 3. 8-Tristen Spiers, ; 4. 77-Matt Elliott, ; 5. 12-Ron Larson, ; 6. 32-Ryan Orchard,

; 7. 68L-Tom Paterson,

Heat 4: 1. 3-Tom Baker, ; 2. 88-Jason Conn, ; 3. 28-Colton Nelson, ; 4. 76-Andy Alberding, ; 5. 24-Jim Waters, ; 6. 26-Anthony Quintana,

; 7. 12M-Aaron McPeak,

Qualifying: 1. 98H-Matt Hein, ; 2. 25J-Johnny Giesler, ; 3. 36-Ryan Burdett, ; 4. 76-Andy Alberding, ; 5. 12-Ron Larson, ; 6. 91-Bryan

Warf, ; 7. 14-Aaron Willison, ; 8. 24-Jim Waters, ; 9. 8-Tristen Spiers, ; 10. 15-Eric Humphries, ; 11. 43-Kyle Bergener, ; 12. 28-Colton Nelson, ; 13. 77-Matt Elliott, ; 14. 33-Kyle Alberding, ; 15. 4-Aiden Spiers, ; 16. 3-Tom Baker, ; 17. 7-A.J. Russell,

; 18. 68-Mike Anderson, ; 19. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 20. 88-Jason Conn, ; 21. 32-Ryan Orchard, ; 22. 12B-Jeff Bergener, ; 23. 9J-Stacey Jensen, ; 24. 2-Austin Carter, ; 25. 26-Anthony Quintana, ; 26. 7V-Riley Rogers, ; 27. 9-Duane Zeinstra, ; 28. 68L-Tom Paterson,

; 29. 12M-Aaron McPeak