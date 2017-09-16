LEMKE WINS “HARVEST CLASSIC” FEATURE AT MADERA

Madera, CA…….. , He trailed Tom Paterson for 11 laps, then led the final 14 for the win over Paterson, Annie Breidinger, Joey Iest and Johnny Nichols.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: September 15, 2017 – Madera, California – Madera Speedway – 45th Annual “Harvest Classic Night”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Lemke (#98 Lemke), 2. Joey Iest (#17 Iest), 3. Tom Paterson (#9 Paterson), 4. Blake Brannon (#40, Brannon). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jesse Love IV (#38 Love), 2. Annie Breidinger (#75 Breidinger), 3. Jackson Dukes (#44 Love), 4. Johnny Nichols (#14 Nichols). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Tom Paterson, 3. Annie Breidinger, 4. Joey Iest, 5. Johnny Nichols, 6. Jackson Dukes, 7. Jesse Love IV, 8. Blake Brannon. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-11 Paterson, Laps 12-25 Lemke.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT POINTS: 1-Love-526, 2-A.Breidinger-497, 3-Paterson-470, 4-Lemke-441, 5-Toni Breidinger-398, 6-Brannon-392, 7-Nichols-343, 8-Iest-336, 9-Antonia Boscacci-206, 10-Cody Jessop-174.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-1,120, 2-Paterson-1,060, 3-Lemke-1,031, 4-A.Breidinger-969, 5-Brannon-685, 6-Toni Breidinger-398, 7-Nichols-343, 8-Iest-336, 9-Cody Jessop-293, 10-Antonia Boscacci-288.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: September 16 – Madera (CA) Speedway – 45th Annual “Harvest Classic Night”