Cockrum Wins at Putnamville
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, IN
Saturday September 16, 2017
Heat Race #1: 1. 18W-Jeff Bland Jr, [1]; 2. 22-Koby Barksdale, [3]; 3. 14-Jadon Rogers, [5]; 4. 99-Alec Sipes, [2]; 5. 87-Paul Dues, [4]; 6. 45-Adam Wilfong, [6]
Heat Race #2: 1. 24P-Shane Cockrum, [4]; 2. 24L-Lee Underwood, [1]; 3. 44D-Joe Ligouri, [2]; 4. 24-Nate McMillin, [5]; 5. 77-Travis Berryhill, [3]; 6. 4B-Brady Ottinger, [6]
Heat Race #3: 1. 2C-Tim Creech II, [1]; 2. 77 O-Hunter O’Neal, [4]; 3. 4J-AJ Hopkins, [2]; 4. N2-Nic Harris, [6]; 5. 61-Lukas Smith, [3]; 6. 4-Ben Phillips, [5]
A-Main: 1. 24P-Shane Cockrum, [2]; 2. 4J-AJ Hopkins, [9]; 3. 14-Jadon Rogers, [7]; 4. 2C-Tim Creech II, [3]; 5. 77 O-Hunter O’Neal, [6]; 6. 44D-Joe Ligouri, [8]; 7. 77-Travis Berryhill, [14]; 8. 24L-Lee Underwood, [5]; 9. 24-Nate McMillin, [11]; 10. 45-Adam Wilfong, [16]; 11. 61-Lukas Smith, [15]; 12. 4B-Brady Ottinger, [17]; 13. 22-Koby Barksdale, [4]; 14. 4-Ben Phillips, [18]; 15. 99-Alec Sipes, [10]; 16. 18W-Jeff Bland Jr, [1]; 17. N2-Nic Harris, [12]; 18. 87-Paul Dues, [13]