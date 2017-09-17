Jonathan Cornell Outruns The Rain At Lake Ozark Speedway For ASCS Warrior Region Score

By Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (September 16, 2017)

With no time for crews to work the track as the ASCS Warrior A-Feature was moved to the front of the main event program, the track was slick all the way to the cushion as the green dropped with Danny Thoman taking off with the lead.Keeping pace despite several cautions, Thoman was quickly joined by Cornell at the front of the field with the race going green just long enough for traffic to come into play as the No. 28 bolted to the race lead on Lap 15.Holding Thoman at bay for his seventh triumph of the season with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Danny would hold onto second for his best finish of the year.Moving from ninth, Washington’s Seth Bergman made the final podium step with Kyle Bellm and Miles Paulus completing the top-five.Having to rebound from the tail after an early caution, Tyler Blank raced through the field to sixth with Blake Hahn seventh. Bryan Grimes from 19th was eighth with Ayrton Gennetten and Jon Agan making up the top-ten.The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will bring the 2017 season to a close this coming weekend with the 7th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. on September 21-23. The $10,000 to win affair is co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.Race Results:ASCS Warrior RegionLake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.Saturday, September 16, 2017Car Count: 22Impact Signs Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [2]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [7]; 5. 22-Dustin Barks, [6]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore, [8]; 7. 43-Frank Brown, [1]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis, [5]Impact Awnings Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [4]; 2. 14-Randy Martin, [3]; 3. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [1]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 5. 49B-Ben Brown, [2]; 6. 88-J Kinder, [6]; 7. (DNF) 24S-Ricky Lee Stangl, [5]Impact Wraps Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Blank, [7]; 2. 27-Danny Thoman, [1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 4. 4A-Jon Agan, [5]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]; 6. 72-Curtis Boyer, [6]; 7. 6-Bryan Grimes, [4]Speedway Motors A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 2. 27-Danny Thoman, [1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [9]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 6. 75-Tyler Blank, [2]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn, [10]; 8. 6-Bryan Grimes, [19]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [15]; 10. 4A-Jon Agan, [13]; 11. 3Z-Zach Davis, [22]; 12. 24S-Ricky Lee Stangl, [20]; 13. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [11]; 14. 72-Curtis Boyer, [16]; 15. 22-Dustin Barks, [12]; 16. 88-J Kinder, [18]; 17. (DNF) 14-Randy Martin, [5]; 18. (DNF) 4-Evan Martin, [8]; 19. (DNF) 51-Mitchell Moore, [14]; 20. (DNF) 43-Frank Brown, [21]; 21. (DNF) 49B-Ben Brown, [17]; 22. (DNF) 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [7]