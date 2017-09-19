Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness invades Placerville Speedway this Thursday-Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 18, 2017…The Placerville Speedway is geared up to host one of the biggest and most anticipated showcases to ever hit the quarter-mile bullring this Thursday, Friday and Saturday when the lucrative Nor-Cal Posse Shootout is presented.

The Placerville Speedway and Russell Motorsports Inc. is also happy to welcome Steve and Scott Van Den Broeke of Autism Awareness as the major event sponsor to create the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness. The Van Den Broeke’s have been long-time racing supporters and are familiar faces throughout sprint car events in Northern California.

In addition to Autism Awareness, we’re pleased to announce that Fred Morris Construction has come on board as event sponsor. Based out of Placerville, Fred Morris Construction has over 35-years in both commercial and residential construction and is a welcome addition to the sponsor lineup for the weekend.

“We are thrilled to have Autism Awareness with Steve and Scott on board as our major sponsor for the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout,” said track promoter Scott Russell. “They were going to be with us last year as well before the rainout, so it’s great to have them back. We’re also happy to have Fred Morris Construction with us again. An event like this couldn’t be done without gracious partners and we’re fortunate to have that. We definitely want this event to become one of the marquee shows in Northern California.”

On Thursday night September 21, a non-sanctioned $2,000-to-win injected Wingless 360 Sprint Car event will take to the speedway, along with the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Intents Racing will be sponsoring gold coins to the top-three finishers in the C&H Hunt Wingless Tour portion of the night.

The following two nights on Friday and Saturday September 22 and 23, Winged 360 Sprint Cars then take center stage. Friday’s portion will pay $3,000-to-win the feature, while the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness A-main winner on Saturday will bag a stout $7,000. Also on hand each night will be the BCRA Midget Lites.

Brad Sweet Racing has offered up $500 to the fast time qualifier on Friday night, while Kevin and Kim Urton have put up $200 for the hard charger award on Friday and $300 to the hard charger on Saturday. If anyone would like to add to either award or put up money elsewhere simply email office@placervillespeedway.com

Keeping with the event theme immediately following Friday’s races an after party will take place in the Forni Building located on the fairgrounds. Live music will be presented by the band Random Strangers, with tacos and beer available for sale inside. Corn Hole boards will also be available for those to play inside the building. All fans and racers are encouraged to come hang out and have a good time to commemorate the inaugural running of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness.

Camping reservations for the weekend can be made by calling the El Dorado County Fairgrounds at (530) 621-5860.

Adult tickets on Thursday September 21 will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

Adult tickets on Friday September 22 will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

Adult tickets on Saturday September 23 will cost $22, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm each night. Ticket sales will also begin at 3pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

Join over 9500 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2017 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Remaining events at Placerville Speedway in 2017:

Thursday September 21: Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness- C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and injected Wingless 360 Sprint Cars

Friday September 22: Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness- Winged 360 Sprint Cars and BCRA Midget Lites

Saturday September 23: Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness- Winged 360 Sprint Cars and BCRA Midget Lites