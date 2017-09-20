Badger Midget season finale Sunday at LaSalle

By Bryan Gapinski

LaSalle,IL, Sept. 20—The Mid-State Equipment /Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series season finale takes place Sunday Sept. 24 at the LaSalle Speedway. The event brings to a close the 81st year of sanctioning midget auto racing for the organization.

The series will be part of the “7th annual Bill Waite Memorial” which features: a co-sanctioned IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series and O’Neal Automotive & Tire MOWA Sprint Car Series presented by Casey’s General Tire event. A $4,000 to win Late Model feature rounds out the racing program.

Robbie Ray clinched the Badger Midget Championship on Sept. 3 at Angell Park Speedway. Pit gates open at Noon followed by: grandstands at 2:30 p.m.; hot laps at 4:30 p.m.; racing starts at 5:30 p.m. A Driver autograph race car photo session, will be held at 3 p.m. in the grandstand/concession area.