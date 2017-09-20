CRSA Sprint Tour Loads Up to Invade The Track of Champions

By Ed Kochersberger

The season has been marred with unforeseen issues that have significantly decreased the number of races that the Racesaver 305 series has been able to run. While there have been some negative moments throughout the season, we still have a great points battle going into the final stretch of the 2017 season. The tour will not let these unfortunate circumstances overshadow the positive stories created by many of our competitors and teams.

Fonda Speedway is the next stop for the open wheeled touring series. The CRSA Tour is on the speedway schedule along with the King of Dirt 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, and Pro Stocks on Friday night September 22nd.

Middletown, New York’s Thomas Radivoy has utilized three feature wins to propel himself to the top of the points standings in his Ator Construction 1Q. He has a slim nine-point lead over Altamont’s Jeff Trombley. The long time modified racing legend has a win at Utica Rome Speedway in 2017 with his Warrens Auto Body 3A. Behind Trombley sits the 1R of Middletown’s Christian Rumsey. Christian is 30 points out of the lead and 21 behind Trombley. Sydney Prince, in the Richie’s Auto Service, H and R Coal 14P, from Killingsworth Connecticut, is only 72 points out of the lead. That makes 72 points between first and fourth position and 156 points separating first through sixth position.

The Kennedy’s Towing Northway Challenge is led by Jeff Trombley. This short series between Fonda and Utica Rome Speedway only separates the top ten by 65 points.

Fans can come out to Fonda Speedway on Friday night for a full, action packed evening of great racing at The Track of Champions. The completion of racing at Fonda will leave the CRSA Tour with two more events on the points schedule. The last two stops on the season are at Afton Motorsports Park on October 6th and October 21st at Orange County Fair Speedway.

Fans and teams can go to crsasprintcars.com for more information on the remainder of the 2017 racing season.