Robbie Price Crowned Skagit Speedway Champion

“It feels very cool to come away with a track championship at such an iconic venue,” Price said. “We really weren’t sure what we were going to do when the season started, but we ended up running here weekly and had some success, and now we are champions.”

Checking in as the point leader, Price was locked into the front row of the scramble. Leading the field to green, Price would end up finishing second aboard the Millstone Heating and Sheet Metal/Wheeler Paint Works/Rod End Supply No. 21p machine, which was good enough to put him on the front row of the feature event.

When the green flag was displayed to Price and the rest of the field in the feature event, the Cobble Hill, BC driver settled into the second spot as he chased after Colton Heath who led from flag to flag.

While running in the second spot, Price would soon feel pressure from Jason Solwold. As the youngster and the veteran battled, contact would ensue and it would result in Price’s machine spinning and bringing out the yellow flag on the 21st lap.

With just four laps remaining, Price would finish in the eighth spot, but more importantly would be crowned the 2017 track championship, the first in his young career.

“It would have been awesome to end the point season on the podium, but it didn’t work out that way,” Price added. “We had a great car, and we will keep plugging away as the season starts to wind down.”

Price and his team would like to thank Millstone Heating and Sheet Metal, Wheeler Paint Works, Rod End Supply, Wildlight Photography, Tru Square, and Shark Racing Engines for their support during the 2017 season.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS- Starts-29, Wins-3, Top-5’s-10, Top 10’s-17

ON TAP: Robbie will be in action Friday and Saturday with the Summer Thunder Series as they invade Yakima Dirt Track.

Keep updated with Robbie by liking Robbie Price Racing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rpracing21.

