Allstar Performance Event List: September 21 – 24, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 21 – 24, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday September 21, 2017
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Friday September 22, 2017
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – BeFour the Crowns Showdown
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Season Championship
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Outlaw Motor Speedway – Oktaha, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series
Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club – Outlaw Fall Nationals
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Nor Cal Posse Shootout
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Wingless Oklahoma Warriors
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday September 23, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Sprint Invaders Association
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
85 Speedway – Ennis, TX – Texas Sprint Series
Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England
Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – United Sprint Car Series
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Midget Championship – 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – Silver Crown Championship – 4-Crown Nationals
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club – Outlaw Fall Nationals
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dirt Classic
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Idaho Six Cylder Racing League
Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – Virginia Sprint Series
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Glenn Howard Classic
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Glenn Howard Classic
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Glenn Howard Classic
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Fall Nationals
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ohio Dirt Blowout
Sunday September 24, 2017
LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association – Bill Waite Jr. Memorial