Allstar Performance Event List: September 21 – 24, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 21 – 24, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday September 21, 2017

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Friday September 22, 2017

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – BeFour the Crowns Showdown

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Season Championship

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Outlaw Motor Speedway – Oktaha, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series

Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club – Outlaw Fall Nationals

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Nor Cal Posse Shootout

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Wingless Oklahoma Warriors

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday September 23, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Sprint Invaders Association

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

85 Speedway – Ennis, TX – Texas Sprint Series

Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – United Sprint Car Series

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Midget Championship – 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – Silver Crown Championship – 4-Crown Nationals

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club – Outlaw Fall Nationals

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dirt Classic

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Idaho Six Cylder Racing League

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Glenn Howard Classic

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Glenn Howard Classic

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Glenn Howard Classic

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Fall Nationals

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ohio Dirt Blowout

Sunday September 24, 2017

LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association – Bill Waite Jr. Memorial