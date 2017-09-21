J&J AUTO RACING DRIVER WINS BUTLER MOTOR SPEEDWAY CHAMPIONSHIP

From J&J

McKENZIE, Tenn. (September 20, 2017) – J&J Auto Racing teams continue to rise to the occasion as they picked up another track championship and four victories in winged sprint car racing action around the country last week. With the latest set of wins, the McKenzie, Tenn., based manufacturer is nearing the 200 mark on the 2017 season.

Doug Zimmerman led the charge as he picked up the championship hardware at Butler (Mich.) Motor Speedway to cap off a fantastic season on September 9th. Winning the title by a margin of 32 points, Zimmerman also picked up six (6) victories at the facility this season.

Doug Hammaker won his fifth feature event of the year on Sept. 15 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., against an always stout field of 358ci winged sprint car competitors. We at J&J Auto Racing wish him a speedy recovery following a racing related accident at Lincoln (Pa.) Speedway on Sept. 16.

Eight-time World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz, picked up his 21st win on the year at Calistoga (Calif.) Speedway on Sept. 16. Wade Nygaard also won in 410ci sprint car competition on Sept. 17 as he posted his seventh feature event victory in Northern Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) action at Devils Lake Speedway in Crary, ND. Casey Mack followed Nygaard to the line to earn a second-place finish.

Tennessee’s Terry Gray bested a field of 360ci winged sprint car entries at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 16 to earn his first win of the year. Marshall Skinner followed Gray to the checkered flag to post a second-place finish while teammate, Morgan Turpen, rounded out the top-three.

For a complete summary of J&J Auto Racing team victories for September 15 – 17, please see below.

DATE DRIVER TRACK/STATE SERIES

9/9/17 Doug Zimmerman Butler Motor Speedway/MI Track Champion

9/15/17 Doug Hammaker Williams Grove Speedway/PA 358ci Division

9/16/17 Donny Schatz Calistoga Speedway/CA WoO

9/16/17 Terry Gray I-30 Speedway/AR 360ci Division

9/17/17 Wade Nygaard Devils Lake Speedway/ND NOSA

Earlier this season, J&J Auto Racing announced a Twitter contest open to both race teams competing under the brand’s banner as well as the public. For a chance to win a free J&J Auto Racing T-shirt, entrants must follow the brand on Twitter @JJ_Auto_Racing and post an appropriate racing-related image with J&J Auto Racing’s Twitter account tagged and using the hashtag #WinWithJ&J within the post.

A winner from tagged photos will be selected monthly and announced via J&J Auto Racing’s social media pages. All those submitting photos agree to allow J&J Auto Racing usage rights with photo credit. The contest will run through December 31, 2017. Monthly winners will be selected the last day of each month and announced accordingly.

To see a complete list of J&J Auto Racing race winners to-date, visit http://jandjautoracing.com/About/?Page=Winners

-J&J-

About J&J Auto Racing

For more than 40 years, J&J Auto Racing has been a leader in racecar chassis manufacturing. With intricate attention to detail and a willingness to provide chassis to the consumer’s specifications, J&J has taken its place as a leader in Sprint car racing innovation and safety. Founded and headed by Jack and Bonnie Elam, J&J Auto Racing is based in McKenzie, Tenn. For more information regarding J&J Auto Racing, please visit www.jandjautoracing.com or follow the brand on Twitter @JJ_Auto_Racing and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoRacing/.