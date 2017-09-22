Seavey Scores WAR Sprint Car Victory at Wheatland

From Brooke Rowden

WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 21, 2017) – Logan Seavey made his POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint debut in stunning fashion by taking the Daum Motorsports 5D machine to victory lane at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri for Night 1 of the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial against a staggering 56 car field. Dustin Morgan, Mario Clouser, Brandon Mattox, and Quinton Benson rounded out the top five.

Benson and Chris Phillips led the 22-car field to green flag racing. Phillips would lead early on with Seavey moving into second and challenging for the lead throughout the first half of the race. Around midway through the 25 lap A-Main event, Seavey had a great run going into turn 1 and drove around the outside of Phillips while Clouser snuck by on the bottom shuffling Phillips back to third and Seavey taking over the lead.

Dustin Morgan who had started eighteenth, after transferring through a B-Main earlier in the evening, charged through to the top five and was making his way towards a podium finish. Once Morgan made it to third, he and second-running Clouser exchanged monster sliders lap-after-lap until the red flag came out for Casey Wills who flipped wildly in turn four. He climbed out under his own power.

On the last restart, Seavey ran away to score his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint victory on his first attempt with the league while driving for Zach Daum Motorsports. Dustin Morgan finished second and Mario Clouser rounded out the podium.

The 7th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial continues Friday night September 22 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

An accumulation of points from Thursday and Friday night’s events will decide the top six in points who will automatically lock in for Saturday night’s A-Main event.

The current top 10 for the weekend is as follows:

Logan Seavey (175)

Dustin Morgan (158)

Brandon Mattox (155)

Mario Clouser (154)

Quinton Benson (147)

Andrew Deal (138)

Chris Parkinson (138)

Chris Phillips (138)

Anthony Nicholson (137)

Noah Gass (131)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

9/21/17

Lucas Oil Speedway – 56 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 28-Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, IN (1); 2. 22-Jeff Pellersels, Woodbury, MN (7); 3. 6-Mario Clouser, Auburn, IL (8); 4. 22S-Slater Helt, Canyon Flats, MO (2); 5. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (4); 6. 11-Frank Rodgers, Lucas, IA (3); 7. 13W-Grant Wresche, Kellyville, OK (10); 8. 6M-Christian Moore, Tyler, TX (5); 9. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (9)-DNF; 10. 8D-Terry Babb, Decatur, IL (6)-DNF

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 20G-Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (3); 2. 34-RJ Miller (4); 3. 21-Ryan Kitchen, Lincoln, NE (6); 4. 77J-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (1); 5. 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (7); 6. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (10); 7. 9-Casey Baker, Lone Jack, MO (8); 8. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (2); 9. 78-Rob Caho Jr, Wyoming, MN (9); 10. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (5)-DNF

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 5D-Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA (7); 2. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (5); 3. 31-Dylan Kadous, Topeka, KS (4); 4. 77H-Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (1); 5. 70-Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO (2); 6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, KS (3); 7. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, Bloomington, IN (6); 8. 7JR-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (8)-DNF; 9. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (9)-DNF

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 – 8 laps

1. 77-Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, MO (2); 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (6); 3. 15D-Andrew Deal, Caney, KS (3); 4. 93M-Dustin Morgan, Tulsa, OK (4); 5. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (1); 6. 56-Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL (8); 7. 20-Steve Thomas, Ludlow, IL (5); 8. 31B-Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (7); 9. 8-Jeff Wingate, Centertown, MO (9)

Eagle Motorsports Heat 5 – 8 laps

1. 6-Chris Phillips, Plainfield, IN (4); 2. 31-Casey Wills, Sperry, OK (2); 3. 18-Terry Richards, Denton, NE (3); 4. 11M-Michael Tyre, Kiefer, OK (7); 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Bartlett, TN (5); 6. 51-Mitchell Moore, Edgerton, KS (6); 7. 21C-Chris Desselle, Richmond, MO (8); 8. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, Garretson, SD (9); 9. 4-Joshua Tyre, Kiefer, OK (1)

Rod End Supply Heat 6 – 8 laps

1. 93X-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg, MO (1); 2. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (4); 3. 97-Kevin Cummings, Tulsa, OK (3); 4. 7S-Wade Seiler, Alton, IL (7); 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (9); 6. 24-Landon Simon, Brownsburg, IN (8); 7-73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (5); 8. 9$-Kyle Clark, Sapulpa, OK (2)-DNF; 9. 2-Zach Clark, Lenexa, KS (6)-DNF

B-Main #1 – 12 laps

1. 15D-Andrew Deal (1); 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks (3); 3. 31B-Joe B. Miller (10); 4. 42-Warren Johnson (2); 5. 8D-Terry Babb (13); 6. 78-Rob Caho Jr. (11); 7. 41-Brad Wyatt (14); 8. 20-Steve Thomas (9); 9. 11-Frank Rodgers (6); 10. 77K-Katlynn Leer (7); 11. 926-Morgan Frewaldt (12); 12. 77H-Chris Morgan (5); 13. 93-Steve Mahannah (8); 14. 56-Mitchell Davis (4)

B-Main #2- 12 laps

1. 93M-Dustin Morgan (3); 2. 24-Landon Simon (4); 3. 18-Terry Richards (1); 4. 51-Mitchell Moore (7); 5. 7S-Wade Seiler (2); 6. 7JR-JD Black (9); 7. 24H-Ty Hulsey (11); 8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt (8); 9. 4-Joshua Tyre (10); 10. 73-Samuel Wagner (6); 11. 2-Zach Clark (13); 12. 13W-Grant Wresche (5); 13. 82-Vinny Ward (12)

B-Main #3 – 12 laps

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson (5); 2. 24C-Craig Carroll (10); 3. 90-Riley Kreisel (2); 4. 22S-Slater Helt (3); 5. 9-Casey Baker (7); 6. 77J-Jack Wagner (4); 7. 97-Kevin Cummings (1); 8. 6M-Christian Moore, Tyler, TX (8); 9. 8-Jeff Wingate (9); 10. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker (6); DNS:70-Wesley Smith, 21C-Chris Desselle, 9$-Kyle Clark

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 5D-Logan Seavey (4); 2. 93M-Dustin Morgan (18); 3. 6-Mario Clouser (5); 4. 28-Brandon Mattox (12); 5. 15B-Quinton Benson (1); 6. 16-Anthony Nicholson (19); 7. 15D-Andrew Deal (17); 8. 65-Chris Parkinson (7); 9. 6P-Chris Phillips (2); 10. 21-Ryan Kitchen (11); 11. 31-Dylan Kadous (16); 12. 20G-Noah Gass (6); 13. 24C-Craig Carroll (22); 14. 93X-Taylor Walton (13); 15. 34-RJ Miller (9); 16. 31X-Casey Wills (15)-DNF; 17. 11M-Michael Tyre (14)-DNF; 18. 24-Landon Simon (21)-DNF; 19. 22-Jeff Pellersels (3)-DNF; 20. 11W-Wyatt Burks (20)-DNF; 21. 77-Clinton Boyles (8)-DNF; 22. 99-Korey Weyant (10)-DNF