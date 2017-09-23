Crockett Tops Yakima STSS Night 1 at Yakima

From Kaleb Hart

YAKIMA, Wa. (September 22, 2017) — Season championship weekend for the Here 2 Wire Summer Thunder Sprintcar Series kicked off with a win for Roger Crockett in the Henderson Motorsports #7n at Central Washington State Fair Raceway. In the Napa Auto Parts Washington Modified Tour, Kyler Moore was victorious.

Chase Goetz set a rapid pace at the outset of the 30 lap A Feature for the sprints, with Crockett moving from fourth to second in short order. Goetz made a number of deft moves in traffic but it was clean air where Crockett got him, as Chase entered turn one too high on lap 21. Roger was in perfect position, throttling his ride underneath Chase to make the pass and take the top spot, a lead he wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the contest. Goetz earned his career best STSS finish with a second and Jared Peterson finished two spots shy of a clean sweep in taking third. Peterson had previously guided the Rutz Racing #8p to quick time and a heat race win. Other heat winners were Crockett, Cam Smit and Jay Cole. Colton Heath was the Triple X Hard Charger, advancing 10 spots in the main.

Kyler Moore was in the right place at the right time as he took the feature win for the Modifieds. Moore was engaged in a fierce battle for second (which he had just reacquired from Tyson Blood) when race leader Jeremy Martin slowed to a stop. This gave the lead to Moore with four laps left, and he capitalized, taking the victory and stretching his championship point lead in the process. Blood would take second with Lawrence O’Conner in third. Heat winners were Blood, Martin and Kevin Smith.

Summer Thunder Sprintcar Series

Fast Time – Jared Peterson 14.405

Heat 1 – Jared Peterson, JJ Hickle, Logan Forler, Steve Vague, Chris Schmelzle, Colton Heath, Jason Reed

Heat 2 – Roger Crockett, Brandon Harkness, Kelly Miller, Chase Goetz, Reece Goetz, Derek Roberts, Jeff Dunlap

Heat 3 – Cam Smith, Austen Wheatley, Jason Solwold, Steve Reeves, Chauncey Filler, Garen Linder,

Heat 4 – Jay Cole, Jayme Barnes, Robbie Price, Eric Fisher, Tyler Anderson, Jason Thomas

B Main – Reece Goetz, Schmelzle, Heath, Anderson, Roberts, Dunlap, Filler, Thomas

A Main – Roger Crockett, C Goetz, Peterson, Vague, Fisher, Solwold, Barnes, Miller, Cole, Heath, Price, Harkness, Schmelzle, Forler, Anderson, Reeves, R Goetz, Roberts, Dunlap, Hickle, Smith, Wheatley

Lap Leaders – C Goetz 1-20 Crockett 21-30

Washington Modified Tour

Heat 1 – Tyson Blood, Kyler Moore, Austin Kerrigan, Adam Holtrop, Dan Butenschoen, Brandon Berg, Becky Boudreau, Cliff Ballenger

Heat 2 – Kevin Smith, Lawrence O’Conner, Shane Kerrigan, Brian Harding, Kevin Quesnell, Duane D’Amico, Craig Moore

Heat 3 – Jeremy Martin, Zach Simpson, Tiana Berkeley, Larry Buchanon, Don Martin, James Wolford, Pat Merritt

Main – Kyler Moore, Blood, O’Conner, Smith, Davenport, Berkeley, Wild, A Kerrigan, Wolford, Holtrop, C Moore, Berg, Merritt, D’Amico, J Martin, Quesnell, Simpson, Harding, S Kerrigan, D Martin, Butenschoen, Ballenger, Buchanon, Boudreau

Lap Leaders – J Martin 1-20 K Moore 21-25