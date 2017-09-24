Bacon Leads Wire to Wire for All Star Victory at the 4-Crown

From Tyler Altmeyer

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 23, 2017) — Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon conquered the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions segment of the 36th Annual 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV on Saturday night at Eldora Speedway, leading all 25 circuits around the World’s Greatest Dirt Track for a first-ever victory against “America’s Series.” The “Macho Man” started on the pole for the 25-lapper, surviving two cautions and periods of traffic to claim the $5,000 payday.

“This is a big win for my team. We’ve been struggling with this car all year. It has definitely been hit and miss,” Bacon explained, pilot of the Priority Aviation/Fatheadz Eyewear/Tel-Star Communications/No. 99. “To get my first All Star win at Eldora Speedway with all my friends and family here; it’s really special for me.”

Brady Bacon and the “Brownsburg Bullet” Joey Saldana led the 25 starters to green on Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Bacon earned the early advantage, chased to the line by a three-wide battle for second between Max Stambaugh, Joey Saldana and Bryan Nuckles.

Despite finding the back of the field by lap eight, Bacon held on to the top spot uninterrupted for the first ten circuits, all until the main event’s first caution appeared for a slowing Brandon Wimmer on lap 11. Nuckles, who fell in behind Bacon on lap two, was solidly in second at the time of the caution, followed closely by the Ray Marshall Motorsports entry of Stambaugh.

Bacon led the field back to green and returned to the top edge of the speedway. By lap 13, Stambaugh, the leading Arctic Cat All Star rookie contender, was beginning to apply pressure on Nuckles for second, soon overtaking the runner-up position at the exit of turn four on lap 16. Just as Bacon’s lead started to grow, caution lights reappeared, this time for D.J. Foos who ended up upside-down between turns one and two on lap 19. Foos was unharmed.

Green flag conditions resumed once again allowing Bacon to return to his familiar running lane at the top of the speedway. The lap 19 restart proved to be Bacon’s last obstacle, cruising ahead to earn himself a parking spot on Eldora Speedway’s victory lane platform. Nuckles was able to sneak back by Stambaugh on the restart to reclaim the runner-up position. The Columbus, Ohio, native held on to finish second, followed by “Mad Max” Stambaugh, Dalton, Ohio’s Lee Jacobs and “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg.

“If you would have told me that this was the feature I was going to win tonight, I wouldn’t have believe you,” Bacon said, who competed in all four classes during the 36th Annual 4-Crown Nationals. “We’ve been 3,2,1 so far here tonight. Hopefully we can get another one.”

Moving into the month of October, only three events remain on the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions campaign trail, one of which a visit to the Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Saturday evening, October 7. “America’s Series” visited “Orrville’s Historic Oval” on four prior occasions in 2017, crowning four different winners including Sheldon Haudenschild, Kyle Larson, Joey Saldana, and Caleb Helms. The fifth and final appearance will award a $5,000 top prize, as well as full points toward the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star championship which will be crowned on October 14 at Eldora Speedway.

Those seeking additional news and notes pertaining to the upcoming Wayne County Speedway visit should check out the facility live on the Web at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

Contingency Awards/Results: Eldora Speedway- Saturday, September 23, 2017:

Event: 36th Annual Four Crown Nationals

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 43 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Joey Saldana – 14.765 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Rico Abreu – 14.669 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Joey Saldana

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Chad Kemenah

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Brady Bacon

Daido Engine Bearings Heat #4: Travis Philo

JE Pistons Dash #1: Brady Bacon

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Cap Henry

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Bryan Nuckles (2nd)

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Caleb Armstrong (+13)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: Hunter Schuerenberg

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: John Garvin

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: Caleb Helms

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 14.669; 2. 71-Joey Saldana, 14.759; 3. 12N-Cole Duncan, 15.13; 4. 23-DJ Foos, 15.268; 5. 1st-Gary Taylor, 15.279; 6. 18-Ian Madsen, 15.442; 7. 7J-Joe Swanson, 15.629; 8. 78-Todd Kane, 15.791; 9. 35R-Ronnie Blair, 15.911; 10. 71m-Paul May, 15.935; 11. 9C-Roger Campbell, 16.764

Group (B)

1. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 15.131; 2. 17-Caleb Helms, 15.234; 3. 11n-Cap Henry, 15.2786; 4. 59N-Bryan Nuckles, 15.514; 5. 49-Shawn Dancer, 15.717; 6. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 15.999; 7. 51-John Garvin, 16.08; 8. 95-Hunter Mackison, 16.198; 9. 21-Carson Short, 16.285

Group ( C )

1. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.329; 2. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 15.495; 3. A67-Brandon Wimmer, 15.528; 4. 99-Brady Bacon, 15.587; 5. 35s-Stuart Brubaker, 15.64; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs, 15.686; 7. 8M-TJ Michael, 15.738; 8. 59-Steve Buckwalter, 16.163; 9. 27-Brad Lamberson, 16.602; 10. 45-Trevor Baker, 16.724; 11. 91-Anthony Fiore, 16.911

Group (D)

1. 83-Rob Chaney, 15.688; 2. 33M-Max Stambaugh, 15.835; 3. 13-Brandon Matus, 15.941; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 16.096; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 16.243; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 16.518; 7. 33-Brent Matus, 16.591; 8. M1-Mark Smith, 16.792; 9. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, 17.156

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 71-Joey Saldana [3]; 2. 23-DJ Foos [1]; 3. 12N-Cole Duncan [2]; 4. 18-Ian Madsen [6]; 5. 1ST-Gary Taylor [5]; 6. 78-Todd Kane [8]; 7. 35R-Ronnie Blair [9]; 8. 9C-Roger Campbell [11]; 9. 7J-Joe Swanson [7]; 10. 71M-Paul May [10]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 10H-Chad Kemenah [4]; 2. 59N-Bryan Nuckles [1]; 3. 17-Caleb Helms [3]; 4. 51-John Garvin [7]; 5. 49-Shawn Dancer [5]; 6. 11N-Cap Henry [2]; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison [8]; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison [6]; 9. 21-Carson Short [9]

Heat #3 – Group ( C ) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 99-Brady Bacon [1]; 2. A67-Brandon Wimmer [2]; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs [6]; 4. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 5. 59-Steve Buckwalter [8]; 6. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [3]; 7. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [5]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [7]; 9. 27-Brad Lamberson [9]; 10. 45-Trevor Baker [10]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 2. 33M-Max Stambaugh [3]; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron [6]; 4. 13-Brandon Matus [2]; 5. 83-Rob Chaney [4]; 6. 33-Brent Matus [7]; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 8. 5QB-Quentin Blonde [9]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 99-Brady Bacon [1]; 2. 71-Joey Saldana [4]; 3. 59N-Bryan Nuckles [2]; 4. 33M-Max Stambaugh [5]; 5. 12N-Cole Duncan [7]; 6. 23-DJ Foos [3]; 7. 10H-Chad Kemenah [9]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo [6]; 9. A67-Brandon Wimmer [8]; 10. 17-Caleb Helms [10]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 11N-Cap Henry [1]; 2. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [2]; 3. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [4]; 4. 78-Todd Kane [6]; 5. 95-Hunter Mackison [10]; 6. 35R-Ronnie Blair [7]; 7. 71M-Paul May [8]; 8. 7J-Joe Swanson [3]; 9. 27-Brad Lamberson [14]; 10. 45-Trevor Baker [15]; 11. 21-Carson Short [12]; 12. 91-Anthony Fiore [17]; 13. 9C-Roger Campbell [16]; 14. 5QB-Quentin Blonde [18]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler [11]; 16. 1080-Jordan Mackison [9]; 17. 8M-TJ Michael [5]; 18. 33-Brent Matus [13]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 99-Brady Bacon [1]; 2. 59N-Bryan Nuckles [3]; 3. 33M-Max Stambaugh [4]; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs [11]; 5. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [13]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron [12]; 7. 18-Ian Madsen [14]; 8. 71-Joey Saldana [2]; 9. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [22]; 10. 51-John Garvin [16]; 11. 11N-Cap Henry [21]; 12. 1ST-Gary Taylor [17]; 13. 12N-Cole Duncan [5]; 14. 78-Todd Kane [24]; 15. 17-Caleb Helms [10]; 16. 10H-Chad Kemenah [7]; 17. 83-Rob Chaney [18]; 18. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [23]; 19. 59-Steve Buckwalter [20]; 20. 33-Brent Matus [25]; 21. 23-DJ Foos [6]; 22. A67-Brandon Wimmer [9]; 23. 5T-Travis Philo [8]; 24. 13-Brandon Matus [15]; 25. 49-Shawn Dancer [19] Lap Leaders: Brady Bacon [1-30]